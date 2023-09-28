Area football recap - Sept. 22 games

Sep. 28—Area football results from Sept. 22

Lenox vs. East Union

The Tigers (4-1) earned a big 8-man district 8 victory Friday against the Eagles as they shut out East Union (2-3) through three quarters to win 54-8.

Lenox junior Jordan Martin-England was a force to be reckoned with, logging game-high rushing and receiving stats and leading the Tigers on defense with seven tackles.

With 224 all-purpose yards, Martin-England nearly tripled the yardage of the East Union offense. He brought in a receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. On the ground he had 163 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns.

Quarterback Gabe Funk completed four of five passes, three of them being for touchdowns. Gio Cruz and Donald Bashor were the other receivers to score.

East Union was led by senior Austin Lack who had a game-high 10 tackles including a sack and two tackles for loss.

In the fourth quarter, it was senior Rason Grail who stopped the shut-out, scoring on a 79-yard kick return.

The Eagles remain at fourth and the Tigers stay at second in District 8. Undefeated Bedford continues to lead the district.

East Union hosts Mormon Trail (1-4) Friday while Lenox hosts Murray (3-3).

Mount Ayr vs. North Mahaska

The Raiders (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak Friday in a 19-14 victory on the road against North Mahaska (1-4).

Despite the low score, Mount Ayr put up nearly 500 yards of offense. Quarterback Jackson Ruggles led the team with 309 all-purpose yards.

Ruggles completed 6-10 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also led rushers with 132 yards on 14 attempts.

With 14 seconds left in the first quarter, the Raiders' Tyler Martin ran it in for a 14-yard score. The Warhawks tied it up early in the second with Asher DeBoef breaking away for a 69-yard touchdown reception from Lucas Nunnikhoven.

Less than a minute later, Ruggles found Tate Dugan for a 57-yard touchdown. A bad kick put the Raiders up by six.

Once again, it was Nunnikhoven finding DeBoef for a touchdown to put the Warhawks up by one going into the half.

After the half, Ruggles and Dugan connected for a 78-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead. A scoreless fourth quarter gave the Raiders the win.

On defense, Martin had 14 total tackles including a sack. Dalton Barnes had two sacks.

The Raiders stay at fourth in Class A District 6 and North Mahaska sits at seventh.

Mount Ayr returns to action Friday in a district matchup on the road against Lynnville-Sulley (4-1), sitting at second in District 6.

Nodaway Valley vs. South Hamilton

A couple of touchdowns in the second half provided a spark for the Nodaway Valley/OM (0-5) football team, but South Hamilton (4-1) cruised out to a big, early lead to defeat the Wolverines 66-14.

South Hamilton junior Nick Severseike scored on an 83-yard touchdown run to follow touchdown runs of 36 and 50 yards from sophomore Kolby Hodnefield in the first quarter that forged a 20-0 advantage.

A touchdown reception by junior Logan Sogard put the hosts up 26-0 and sparked more scoring in the second quarter, which widened the Hawks' lead to 50-0 at halftime.

With 4:45 remaining in the game, running back Ashton Honnold took a hand off from quarterback Eli Harris and received blocks on the left side of the line for a 2-yard touchdown run.

Carmine Shaw received the ball at the South Hamilton 12 yard line, reversed course, then turned up field, receiving blocks early on, then going untouched for the last 60 yards for an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Harris ran in the two-point conversion.

Harris was 2-6 in the passing game for 9 yards. In the run game, Honnold had 10 carries for 35 yards and Titus Hamer eight carries for 18 yards.

Leading tacklers for the Wolverines were Honnold (7.5), Trenton Warner (4) and Bryan Gonzalez (3.5).

South Hamilton had 441 yards rushing and 70 passing. NV/OM rushed for 52 yards total.

Nodaway Valley/OM hosts its homecoming game Friday as it is homecoming week at both schools. West Central Valley enters the game with just one win. Last week, the Wildcats lost their homecoming game, 31-22, to Grand View Christian.

Murray vs. Southeast Warren

Despite a big fourth quarter, the Mustangs (3-3) fell in a high scoring 56-39 bout at home against the Warhawks (4-1).

With an offensive and defensive touchdown in the first 10 minutes of the game, Southeast Warren got out to an early lead.

Murray returned the favor, Titus Barber scoring on a 16-yard fumble return. The Mustangs defense recovered four fumbles in the matchup, Ayden Lamb with two and Kendrick Mastin with one.

The Mustangs were slow and steady on offense, scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters before going off in the fourth.

"Our line did a nice job of opening holes for our running game," Murray coach Shawn Oaks said. "Freshman Nolan Gannon had a career-high 167 yards and three touchdowns."

Down 56-18 heading into the fourth, the Mustangs put together three scoring drives, shutting out the Warhawks offense.

"Our kids competed for 48 minutes," Oaks said. "We eliminated our turnovers and did not give up big plays in the second half."

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs and Gannon had two short rushing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to overcome first-half struggles.

"Trey Fisher and Jamison Ewing ran well for Southeast Warren," Oaks said. "You can't commit four turnovers in the first half and give up a kickoff return touchdown against good teams and expect to come out on top."

Murray remains at fifth in 8-man district 8. They return to action next week in a district matchup in Lenox (4-1).

Southwest Valley vs. Panorama

The Panthers (3-2) scored 49 unanswered points through three quarters to win 49-15 (2-3) against the Timberwolves Friday.

Though the Timberwolves' offense was stalled until the fourth quarter, quarterback Wyatt Mendenhall led the team with 229 all-purpose yards.

Mendenhall completed 6-9 for 113 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. On the ground, he logged 116 yards on 17 attempts.

Colton Pegg and Isaac Currin brought in the touchdowns. On defense, it was Beau Johnston leading the way with 8.5 tackles including five solo and a tackle for loss.

The Timberwolves dropped to sixth with the loss, the Panthers rising to fifth. Southwest Valley returns to action Friday at Riverside (1-4).