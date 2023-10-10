Area football recap - Oct. 6 games

Oct. 10—Area football recaps from Oct. 6.

Murray vs. East Union

Despite taking the early lead after an interception, the East Union Eagles (3-4) couldn't hold on in the second half, falling 24-14 to the Mustangs (4-4) in a district matchup.

Austin Lack scored twice in the first quarter for the Eagles, the first a 13-yard run and the second a 9-yard reception from Seth Hudson. The Murray defense would go on to shut out the Eagles through the rest of the bout.

Hudson completed 14-21 for 133 yards and the touchdown, but the Eagles were held to only 32 rushing yards.

Caden Page scored for Murray on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. A scoreless second quarter put the Eagles up 14-6 at the half.

East Union led Murray in yardage, 72 to 64, in the first quarter, but in the final three quarters, the Mustangs outdid the Eagles 196 to 93 including negative rushing yards for East Union.

"Freshman Nolan Gannon carried the load on the ground with 33 attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown," Murray coach Shawn Oaks said. "Fullback Kendrick Mastin converted several first downs on his nine carries, including a 3-yard touchdown."

The game ended in a safety when Titus Barber and Keegan Chew sacked Hudson in the end zone.

The Eagles are ranked fifth in 8-man District 8 while the Mustangs are fourth. Friday against Mormon Trail (1-5), Murray will look to secure its first winning season since going 8-3 during the 2013 season.

East Union finishes the regular season Friday at Collins-Maxwell (1-6).

Lenox vs. Southeast Warren

The Lenox Tigers (6-1) made easy work of the Warhawks (4-3) Friday, scoring 44 points in the third quarter in a 60-18 victory.

Quarterback Gabe Funk logged 262 yards, but only 39 came from passing. Funk rushed 12 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Senior Dalton Kitzman led the defense with an impressive 13.5 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Jordan Martin-England added 133 rushing yards and a touchdown, Kitzman had 74 and a touchdown and Gio Cruz had 12 and a touchdown. The rushing offense totaled at 442 yards and eight touchdowns.

Martin-England added 10 tackles including six solo and two tackles for loss. Bashor led the team in sacks with 1.5.

Sophomore Laramie Stoaks had an interception in the matchup.

The Tigers remain second in 8-man District 8. They return to action Friday at home against Lamoni (3-4) for senior night.

Nodaway Valley vs. Grandview Christian

Taking several steps forward that may not reflect in the final score, Nodaway Valley/O-M dropped to 0-7 overall on the football season with a 26-0 loss to Grand View Christian (4-3).

"I felt like overall we played a complete football game and showed what we are capable of," NV/OM head coach Brad Honnold said. "With the number of injuries we have been faced with, as well as the number of young kids we have on the field, I was happy with our performance in most categories."

GVC took a 13-0 lead into the second quarter and scored once more in the second. Senior running back Kaeden Burger scored on rushes from 24 and 3 yards in the first quarter, then quarterback Noah John got into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper in the second.

The Thunder used six plays, helped by three Wolverine offside penalties, to score their first touchdown. They then recovered an NV/OM fumble a short time later and used seven plays back to get back to the end zone.

Bryan Gonzalez recovered a GVC fumble that sparked the Wolverines' next drive, which ended in a fumble of their own doing.

Nodaway Valley/O-M sustained a good drive, off a GVC turnover on downs, that lasted all the way down to the Thunder's 4 yard line, before an interception was thrown, ending the drive seconds before halftime.

The Wolverines mounted a 14-play drive early in the third quarter which ended in a turnover on downs at fourth and 6 at the Thunder 5 yard line.

A fourth quarter turnover on downs by the Wolverines led to GVC's last touchdown of the game.

For the second week in a row, the Wolverines set a season-high offensive output with 179 yards, all on the ground. Senior running back Carmine Shaw and sophomore Ashton Honnold were rushing leaders, gaining 104 yards on 28 carries and 47 yards on 12 carries, respectively. They combined for three fumbles.

Quarterback Eli Harris completed 4 of 8 passes for two yards and a pick. Caleb Christensen was the receiver on both completions for eight yards.

"Offensively we moved the ball very well. Carmine ran very well, going over 100 yards to give us a 100 yards rusher in back to back weeks. I thought Eli did a nice job of commanding the offense and he is growing into that QB role every week better and better," Honnold said. "Our line allowed us to establish the run, which also set up some good, timely passes. I was very pleased with Caleb as well in just his second week at the TE position. He showed he's not only a factor for us blocking but also a great receiver."

Trenton Warner, Carmine Shaw and Titus Hamer each had four tackles to lead the defense, which gave up 84 yards rushing and 148 passing yards to Grand View. NV/OM led in time of possession 26:39 to 15:52.

"Defensively, considering we were playing with a basically brand new secondary, to hold them below their season average, I was happy with how the kids played," Honnold said. "Unfortunately, we had a few untimely mental mistakes with penalties again this week in the first half that really cost us."

The Wolverines finish the regular season at Ogden Friday, Oct. 18. The Bulldogs are 3-4 on the season after a 38-32 loss to West Central Valley last week in Stuart.

Mount Ayr vs. AC-GC

The Mount Ayr Raiders (3-4) fell to undefeated AC-GC (7-0) Friday 42-18 after stalling in the second half.

Mount Ayr put the first points on the board with a 20-yard pass from Jackson Ruggles to Tate Dugan in the first quarter. Ruggles completed 6-8 for 62 yards and a touchdown. On the ground he had 17 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Martin had 74 yards on 11 rushes for the Raiders.

The Chargers returned with their own score in the first before Ruggles ran the ball in on a 16-yard play to regain a 12-7 lead after two failed point after attempts.

Again, the Chargers responded, taking a 14-12 lead.

In a trifecta of scoring, Ruggles caught a 46-yard pass from Martin to put the Raiders up 18-14, but it was the last time they would lead as the Chargers scored 28 unanswered points.

Matt Larson led the defense with six tackles including five solo. Dugan, Dylan Graham, Dalton Barnes and Bracken Collier all logged tackles for loss.

The Raiders sit at fourth in Class A District 6. They play their last regular season game at home Friday against Martensdale-St. Mary's (2-5).

Southwest Valley vs. IKM-Manning

The Southwest Valley Timberwolves (2-5) turned the ball over five times Friday in a 45-7 loss to IKM-Manning (4-3).

Though quarterback Wyatt Mendenhall had four interceptions, he also completed 11 passes for 101 yards and ran for 92 yards.

Cael Hogan posted the Timberwolves' only score in a short touchdown run in the second quarter.

Gavin Wetzel led the defense with nine tackles including four solo. Mendenhall had 8.5 (seven solo), Devin Greenwalt had 8.5 (four solo) and Beau Johnston had eight (five solo).

Last in Class A District 7, Southwest Valley has a tough final regular-season matchup as they host undefeated AC-GC Friday in a district matchup.