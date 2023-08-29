Area football recap (Aug. 25 games)

Aug. 29—Area football results from Aug. 25

East Union v. Sidney

The Eagles came out hot Friday against the Sidney Cowboys, putting up 24 points in the first quarter before winning 53-30.

Senior Seth Hudson was at the helm for East Union, completing 6-21 for 120 yards, three passing touchdowns, 37 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys responded with two touchdowns each in the second and third quarters, but the Eagles were steady, scoring 8 in the second, 8 in the third and 13 in the final quarter.

Junior running back Fischer Buffington rushed for 123 yards on 22 carries and had a touchdown. Senior Rason Grail led the team in receptions with three for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, senior Haydn Walters led with 9.5 total tackles. The Cowboys only had one tackle for loss in the matchup while the Eagles logged 11.

The Eagles return to action Friday as they host Lamoni (1-0).

Southwest Valley v. Red Oak

The Timberwolves stole a narrow 34-31 home victory from the Red Oak Tigers Friday as they scored three touchdowns in the third to take the lead.

Red Oak put up 19 in the first quarter to take a 19-13 lead at the half after a scoreless second quarter.

The tables turned in the third as senior quarterback Evan Timmerman led the offensive onslaught. Timmerman was 4-12 for 110 yards and a passing touchdown in addition to 128 rushing yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns. He was the lead rusher for the Timberwolves.

"There was some rust to knock off, but every team has to go through that in week one," Southwest Valley Coach Keegan Longabaugh said. "It was tough to prepare for, working around the heat, and not necessarily knowing what to expect from a team in week one."

Wyatt Mendenhall had a big night on offense with three interceptions and a receiving touchdown.

Red Oak quarterback Masen Fisher was 10-30 for 242 yards and three touchdowns including an 84-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Fouts.

"Red Oak came out throwing the ball, and finding gaps in our secondary. Their success usually came from taking advantage of when we were in the wrong places," Longabaugh said. We feel that if our guys can clean that up, we'll be sitting in a much better boat for the rest of the season. Football is a team effort, and that's exactly what we got out of our Timberwolves."

The Timberwolves return to action Friday as they host South Central Calhoun.

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Raiders came away with a 39-12 victory in the "Battle for the Rock" football game in Greenfield, a game honoring former coaches Bob Daut and Dave Still.

Despite the loss, NV/OM head coach Brad Honnold said the fact that his team went out and competed as hard as it did was a good sign.

"That's what we were looking for," Honnold said. "I'm not even talking this year, I'm talking over these kids' careers, but our kids have been thrown a lot of adversity. It would be easy for these kids to just lay down. We're building young student-athletes who are becoming great young men and women. They showed fight, grit, resiliency, and all that are things we can build on. The mistakes we made are fixable. If you don't have fight, grit and drive, we can't fix that as coaches — only the coaches can fix that."

Mount Ayr built a 19-0 halftime lead, thanks in part to five NV/OM turnovers that proved costly.

A fumble recovery just over two minutes into the game paved the way for a touchdown by Mount Ayr quarterback Jackson Ruggles.

Tyler Martin scored from the fullback spot with 3:36 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 13-0 after an unsuccessful point after attempt. Martin plunged in again from the 1 yard line with 9:43 left in the first half — a score set up by a Jaize Frost interception — that pushed the lead to three scores.

In the passing game, junior quarterback Eli Harris was 1-for-5 for 12 yards and two interceptions. His one completion was to sophomore Ashton Honnold.

The Wolverines were able to rush for 75 yards on the night. Ashton Honnold had 13 carries for 39 yards; sophomore Titus Hamer had three carries for 23 yards and a touchdown; Bradley Gebbie had two totes for 19 yards; Dax Kintigh two carries for 10 yards and Harris eight carries with a touchdown.

NV/OM's defense was carried by tackle leaders Carmine Shaw (six total) and Honnold (5.5). Mount Ayr rushed 37 times for 230 yards and passed for another 51 yards.

The teams combined for 11 turnovers — NV/OM had six and Mount Ayr five. The Wolverines coughed up four fumbles and two interceptions while Mount Ayr's were all fumbles.

Hamer and Harris each had their touchdowns come in the fourth quarter. For each player, it was the first varsity touchdowns of their careers.

Both teams are on the road Friday, Nodaway Valley/O-M in Leon and Mount Ayr in Wayne.

Lenox at Stanton

The Tigers rolled the Stanton Vikings 54-16 in their first game since playing in the state semi-finals last season at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

In a slow start, each team found 8 points to be tied at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers found their rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 24 points.

Junior quarterback Gabe Funk led the team in passing and rushing, completing 5-8 for 48 yards and a touchdown as well has rushing for 108 yards on 13 attempts and three rushing touchdowns.

Gio Cruz had five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Lenox scored another 22 points in the third quarter to breakaway with a 54-8 lead going into the final quarter.

Senior Donald Bashor led the defense with seven total tackles and sacks.

The Tigers return to action Friday as they host rival Fremont-Mills.

Murray at Colo-Nesco

The Mustangs (1-1) fell in a tough 48-12 loss against Colo-Nesco (2-0) Friday on the road.

Junior Breckin Clatt led Colo-Nesco, finding the endzone four times before Murray could get points on the board.

"Breckin Clatt had a night," Murray Coach Shawn Oaks said. "He is a hard runner with good speed. We had him contained several times and he broke tackles and then got stronger as the night progressed. Our defense did a great job against the pass but struggled with a couple of physical lineman and wrapping up."

Murray quarterback Caden Page threw for the team's two touchdowns, completing 21-36 for 207 yards. Senior receiver Kace Patton logged 16 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown. His 16 receptions are a Murray eight-man single-game record, breaking the 11 receptions set by Cody Scroggle set in 2011 against Clarksville in the state semi-finals, and the 11 he had versus Don Bosco in 2012 in the state semi-finals.

Freshman running back Nolan Gannon had 16 yards on four attempts and had 34 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

"On offense we struggled to block their LBs in our running game," Oaks said. "We did a nice job of moving the ball through the air at times. Costly turnovers, key penalties and missed tackles in the first half put us behind by 20 and then had to work up hill the rest of the way."

The Mustangs return to action Friday at home against Bedford.