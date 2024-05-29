Area football prospects scheduling visits, including Ohio State

May 29—Multiple area players have announced they plan to attend one of Ohio State's summer football camps in June.

Jayden Clark, a 6-5, 265-pound three-star offensive lineman from Northmont, announced he plans to work out at Ohio State on June 5 for the first of the Buckeyes' five one-day recruiting camps.

Five days later he will go to Kentucky, one of the 20 schools that have offered him a scholarship despite Clark missing his junior season with a knee injury last fall.

On June 6, Trotwood-Madison defensive back Jahmale Clark will work out at Ohio State as part of a busy month that will also include trips to UMass, Ohio University, Louisville, Illinois, Miami University, Bowling Green, Youngstown State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

The 5-10, 160-pounder is not yet rated by 247Sports, but Clark already has offers from Eastern Kentucky, UMass and Miami University as he looks ahead to his senior season.

Also planning to be in Columbus on June 6 is Sean Fishwick, a receiver in the class of 2026.

As a 6-foot-1, 165-pound sophomore last fall, Fishwick caught 21 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers, and he has already collected five Division I offers (Bowling Green, Kent, UMass, Miami University and Toledo).

Centerville offensive lineman Kuol Kuol plans to visit Ohio State later this month along with Notre Dame, Purdue, Cincinnati and Michigan State.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds as a junior last fall, Kuol received his first Division I offer in late January from Akron, and he is up to 14 according to 247Sports.

The latest flurry came in the first week of May when Ball State, Youngstown State, Massachusetts, Iowa State and Marshall joined the party.