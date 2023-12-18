All-Area Football Offense: Laney's Tyjhere Crudup reaches new heights in senior season

It was a different offense at a different school for Tyjhere Crudup in 2023, but that didn't matter much.

The Laney running back built off an impressive junior season at Ashley in 2022 by rushing for 1,631 yards and 26 scores (both area bests) for the Buccaneers this fall.

A first-time StarNews All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, Crudup doesn't spend much energy worrying about his statistical output.

"It was really great," Crudup said of his senior year. "Winning just makes you feel good. It doesn't matter if I have 100 or 50 rushing yards, as long as we win, I'm happy."

Laney's #11 Tyjhere Crudup fights for extra yards as Laney took on New Hanover Friday Oct. 13, 2023 at Laney High School in Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Joining Laney for his senior year, Crudup was as consistent as they come, playing in all 13 of the Bucs games and averaging 125 rushing yards in each. He scored in all but two competitions this fall while rushing for less than 90 yards just twice.

That production put the 6-foot, 190-pound running back at the center of a Laney offense that scored a lot. In a first-round playoff battle with Middle Creek, he sealed the Bucs win on a fourth down sprint for 43 yards to set the team up inside the 10. A few plays later, he would score from four yards out.

Crudup's high-intensity play style is coupled with a quiet and reserved, frequently humble personality. It hasn't always been that way, though.

"(I) was a lot more energetic, going out with my friends a lot more (early in high school), but now I just try to keep it on the low."

"I didn't make the best choices when I was a freshman or sophomore. I was worried about the wrong things. I was worried about looking cool. I was tryna do it for the crowd. But now, I'm not chasing that."

While he's only a few years removed from that version of himself, Crudup says the help of coaches, like Ashley's Dante Lombardi, made him reevaluate his priorities.

"Coach (Dante) Lombardi, when he first got there my sophomore year, he was like, 'Yo, you can't be doing all this. You're a kid, but still, you got to lock in because you're one of those guys that can play at the next level, and I don't want to see you just come out of high school and just do nothing."

The senior has yet to decide where he wants to play in college, although he says Winston-Salem and Catawba are at the top of his list.

Before the season started, Crudup said he felt like the best running back in a talented Mideastern Conference. 26 touchdowns and over 1,600 rushing yards later, it's hard to argue with that claim.

"When I came back (to Laney), it was like I was meant to be here," he said. "We won 10 games, so you can't be mad at that. Just helping my team win is the most rewarding thing."

2023 StarNews All-Area Football Offensive Player of the Year: Tyjhere Crudup, Laney

Saving his best season for his senior year, Crudup frequented the end zone more than any area running back (26 times) in 2023. The versatile runner sprinted to an area-best 1,631 rushing yards as a vital part of a Laney offense that advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.

2023 StarNews All-Area Football: First-Team Offense

Hoggard's #15 Hudson Wilharm passes the ball as Hoggard took on Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A State Playoff Semi Final game Friday Dec. 1, 2023 at Hoggard's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard won 41-20 to become the 2023 NCHSAA 4A East Champions. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Hudson Wilharm, senior, Hoggard: Wilharm put together the area's most decorated season for a quarterback, scoring 38 total touchdowns and setting the Hoggard single-season passing record with 2,857 yards.

Jaelan Brewington, junior, Ashley: Brewington rushed for 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns as the Screaming Eagles had one of the best seasons in program history.

M'Kel Bellamy, senior, Hoggard: Bellamy rushed for 891 yards and 19 touchdowns on 152 carries.

Hampton Roderick, junior, Laney: The junior speedster led all area receivers with 1,401 receiving yards while scoring 10 times.

Nas Session, senior, Hoggard: A deep ball threat like few others, Session caught 55 passes for 932 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Aidan Tubman, junior, South Brunswick: Tubman led all area tight ends with five touchdowns and 387 receiving yards.

Michael Gibbs, junior, Hoggard: Attracting the attention of N.C. State and East Carolina, Gibb's combination of size, speed and agility made him one of the state's top offensive tackles in 2023.

Jason Smith, senior, Hoggard: Another piece of Hoggard's athletic offensive line, Smith's movement as an interior blocker was present in most Hoggard games, leading to big blocks on screens and outside runs.

Zane Caldwell, senior, New Hanover: The Wildcats center spearheaded a New Hanover rushing attack that scored 24 touchdowns.

Alan Studebaker, junior, Laney: Studebaker helped Laney to one of its best rushing attacks in recent memory as the Buccaneers scored 36 times on the ground.

Luke Caldwell, senior, New Hanover At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, you can't miss Caldwell, who demonstrated just how versatile he is this fall.

Damien Bounds, senior, Hoggard: Bounds impressed with his strong leg, nailing 7 of 10 field goals, including one from 50 yards, on the season.

2023 StarNews All-Area Football: Second Team Offense

Kolbe Little, Laney; Caden Morton, New Hanover; Eric Mosley, North Brunswick; Jordan Davis, South Brunswick; Dominic Michaelangelo, Ashley, Nathan Hall, Ashley; Evan Dillman, North Brunswick; Linden Clemmons, West Brunswick; Michael Williams, Laney; Allen Jordan, Pender; Dynzcil Rhodes-Davis; Hoggard; Jacob Molina, North Brunswick.

All-Mideastern Conference

Offensive Player of the Year: Hudson Wilharm, HoggardDefensive Player of the Year: Reagan Printy, HoggardCoach of the Year: Dante Lombardi, Ashley

First Team Offense

QB - Kolbe Little, LaneyRB - Jaelan Brewington, AshleyRB - Tyjhere Crudup, LaneyWR - Aniziyon Session, HoggardWR - Hampton Roderick, LaneyTE - Charlie Kilbourne, HoggardOL - Jason Smith, HoggardOL - Michael Gibbs, HoggardOL - Dasmans Grubbs, LaneyOL - Luke Caldwell, New HanoverOL - Braden Lanier, North BrunswickSecond Team Offense

QB - Tarron Green, North BrunswickRB - M’Kel Bellamy, HoggardRB - Javion Joseph-Fontaine, HoggardWR - Jordan Davis, South BrunswickWR - Zymir Batts, New HanoverTE - Aidan Tubman, South BrunswickOL - Prince Oatman, HoggardOL - Michael Williams, LaneyOL - Cam Griffin, New HanoverOL - Linden Clemmons, West BrunswickOL - Caleb Combs, South Brunswick

All-Waccamaw Conference

Coach of the Year: La Monte Williamson, West Columbus

Offensive Player of the Year: Unique Kelly, West Columbus

Defensive Player of the Year: DJ Bryant, West Columbus

Special Teams Player of the Year: Myron McKoy, Trask

Whiteville: Amadeus Morris, Luke Odham, Amari Best, Jamal Faulk

Players

West Columbus: DJ Bryant, Ryan Strickland, Ryder Haynes, Jaylen Bellamy, Triston Freeman, Junior Stewart, Unique Kelly

Trask: Martez Davis, Asher Eason, Myron McKoy, Sherrod Henderson

East Bladen: Masion Brooks, Natoren Corbett, Jadon Pridgen

East Columbus: Matthew George, CJ Waddell

South Columbus: Demonta Gore, Rush Blackwell

Pender: Demari Morgan, Jeremiah Johnson

Football honorable mention

Whiteville: Alzaish Baldwin, Nallegem Powell, Will Fisher

South Columbus: Mason Parker

East Columbus: Brison Mintz

West Columbus: Jahmir Dorsey, Joseph Specht, Kenny Barfield, Lannon Stewart

Pender: Daishawn Brown

East Bladen: J’Marius Smith, Rodney Lacewell

Trask: Nick Bouquet, Omar Hill

