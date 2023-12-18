All-Area Football Defense: Reagan Printy dominates, spearheads elite Hoggard defense

Dashing through backfields with ease and creating nightmares for opposing quarterbacks, Hoggard football player Reagan Printy was an unstoppable force at the heart of a ferocious Vikings defense this fall.

Printy, who led the Mideastern Conference with 194 tackles and logged 9.5 sacks, is the 2023 StarNews All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year.

"We started with a loss and rattled off 14 straight (wins), so that was pretty cool," Printy said. "I have a lot of great memories from the season, so it's going to be sad that I'm not going to be able to play with the guys anymore."

The senior got back to full speed last fall after suffering an ACL injury during his sophomore season, something that he says helped him regain confidence.

Hoggard's #21 Reagan Printy celebrates as Hoggard took on Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A State Playoff Semi Final game Friday Dec. 1, 2023 at Hoggard's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard won 41-20 to become the 2023 NCHSAA 4A East Champions. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

"My coaches and teammates were a huge part of getting through my injuries," he said. "The biggest part would have to be my parents; they've helped me a lot."

If you watched a single Hoggard football game this fall, it would be impossible to miss Printy, who averaged 12 tackles a game. His 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and quick bursts of speed make him an ideal linebacker who can line up at several spots.

"My mindset going into the year was pretty simple: Just play fast," he said. "I think you could see the difference this year because I had a lot more confidence."

Printy was at the forefront of a Vikings defense that allowed just 13.6 points per game and created at least 42 turnovers this season. But while those stats are impressive, the experiences with teammates and coaches stand out the most to the linebacker.

"I think (the best experiences) would have to be the leadership and lessons I've learned," he said. "The coaches gave me a lot of stuff to take into my life after football, and my whole team is just the closest friends I'll ever have."

Printy's football career is only getting started as he holds an offer to play college football at Anderson. He's one of several Hoggard players who will be playing at the next level in 2024.

"I'd describe (this season) as the best thing I could ever imagine for my senior year," Printy said.

2023 StarNews All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Printy, Hoggard

Printy was the heart and soul of a Hoggard defense that dominated like no other area team in 2023. Recording an area-best 194 tackles along with 9.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, the senior was as versatile as a linebacker can be.

2023 StarNews All-Area Football: First-Team Defense

Hoggard's #13 Malakahi West celebrates after recovering the ball as Hoggard took on Laney in the 3rd round of the playoffs Friday Nov. 17, 2023 at Hoggard's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Laney 43-10 to move on to the 4th round of the playoffs. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Malakahi West, senior, Hoggard: The 2022 StarNews All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, West (An Elon commit) recorded 14.5 sacks, 68 tackles, and six forced fumbles.

Zihiem Graham, senior, New Hanover: A talented threat off the edge, Graham got to the quarterback nine times while notching 92 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Kenyon Newkirk, junior, Laney: Newkirk sacked the quarterback 10½ times while making 73 tackles.

Tyler Gladden, senior, Ashley: Gladden registered 123 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions from his linebacker position.

Rylan Edwards, junior, Hoggard: Second only to teammate Printy, Edwards notched 148 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

Alex Gibson, senior, New Hanover: Gibson finished third in the MEC in tackles (124) while making 6.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss.

Vincent Agrillo, junior, Ashley: Agrillo led Ashley with 124 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and a sack.

Cody Callahan, senior, North Brunswick: Callahan made 22 tackles and three interceptions across 10 games.

Kiyez Mcclean, junior, New Hanover: Mclean made 80 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and broke up four passes.

Kamar Fulton, senior, Hoggard: Fulton led the area with eight interceptions while also recording 63 tackles.

Josiah Gillespie, senior, Hoggard: Snatching six interceptions from his safety position opposite Fulton, Gillespie also recorded 58 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

2023 StarNews All-Area Football: Second Team Defense

Aden Reece, Laney; Zack Hall, Ashley; Ryder Wilcox, Topsail; Trey Nixon, Hoggard; JaQuan Bowen, Laney; Austin Hobson, Topsail; Jermaine Amour, Hoggard; Sean Worthy, New Hanover; Mikko Skinner, New Hanover; Hampton Roderick, Laney; Carter Cox, North Brunswick.

All-Mideastern Conference

Offensive Player of the Year: Hudson Wilharm, HoggardDefensive Player of the Year: Reagan Printy, HoggardCoach of the Year: Dante Lombardi, Ashley

First Team Defense

DL - Malakahi West, HoggardDL - Jaylin McZeke, LaneyDL - Zyheim Graham, New HanoverDL - Austin Hobson, TopsailLB - Tyler Gladden, AshleyLB - Rylan Edwards, HoggardLB - Alex Gibson, New HanoverLB - Jaquan Bowen, LaneyDB - Kamar Fulton HoggardDB - Josiah Gillespie, HoggardDB - Javian Johnson, LaneyDB - Caden Wilson, TopsailP - Tobias Brubaker, HoggardPK - Austin Luther, New HanoverSP - Quinn Bentley, AshleySP - Mason Shand, New Hanover

Second Team Defense and Special Teams

DL - Nate Hall, AshleyDL - Asef Ismail, HoggardDL - Kenyon Newkirk, LaneyDL - Gavin Lindbert, North BrunswickLB - Vinny Agrillo, AshleyLB - Aden Reece, LaneyLB - Kamonte Carter, North BrunswickLB - Jabril Dashiell, North BrunswickDB - Jermaine Armour, HoggardDB - Sean Worthy, New HanoverP - Holland Miller, North BrunswickPK - Damien Bounds, HoggardPK - Jacob Molina, North BrunswickSP - Blake Edwards, HoggardSP - Ty Whiters, North Brunswick

All-Waccamaw Conference

Coach of the Year: La Monte Williamson, West Columbus

Offensive Player of the Year: Unique Kelly, West Columbus

Defensive Player of the Year: DJ Bryant, West Columbus

Special Teams Player of the Year: Myron McKoy, Trask

Whiteville: Amadeus Morris, Luke Odham, Amari Best, Jamal Faulk

Players

West Columbus: DJ Bryant, Ryan Strickland, Ryder Haynes, Jaylen Bellamy, Triston Freeman, Junior Stewart, Unique Kelly

Trask: Martez Davis, Asher Eason, Myron McKoy, Sherrod Henderson

East Bladen: Masion Brooks, Natoren Corbett, Jadon Pridgen

East Columbus: Matthew George, CJ Waddell

South Columbus: Demonta Gore, Rush Blackwell

Pender: Demari Morgan, Jeremiah Johnson

Football honorable mention

Whiteville: Alzaish Baldwin, Nallegem Powell, Will Fisher

South Columbus: Mason Parker

East Columbus: Brison Mintz

West Columbus: Jahmir Dorsey, Joseph Specht, Kenny Barfield, Lannon Stewart

Pender: Daishawn Brown

East Bladen: J’Marius Smith, Rodney Lacewell

Trask: Nick Bouquet, Omar Hill

