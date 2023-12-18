All-Area Football Defense: Reagan Printy dominates, spearheads elite Hoggard defense
Dashing through backfields with ease and creating nightmares for opposing quarterbacks, Hoggard football player Reagan Printy was an unstoppable force at the heart of a ferocious Vikings defense this fall.
Printy, who led the Mideastern Conference with 194 tackles and logged 9.5 sacks, is the 2023 StarNews All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year.
"We started with a loss and rattled off 14 straight (wins), so that was pretty cool," Printy said. "I have a lot of great memories from the season, so it's going to be sad that I'm not going to be able to play with the guys anymore."
The senior got back to full speed last fall after suffering an ACL injury during his sophomore season, something that he says helped him regain confidence.
ALL-AREA OFFENSE All-Area Football Offense: Laney's Tyjhere Crudup reaches new heights in senior season
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Hoggard football's remarkable 2023 season ends in NCHSAA 4A title loss
HOGGARD GETS REVENGE 'It's Incredible': Hoggard football overcomes Cleveland, advances to NCHSAA Regional Final
"My coaches and teammates were a huge part of getting through my injuries," he said. "The biggest part would have to be my parents; they've helped me a lot."
If you watched a single Hoggard football game this fall, it would be impossible to miss Printy, who averaged 12 tackles a game. His 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and quick bursts of speed make him an ideal linebacker who can line up at several spots.
"My mindset going into the year was pretty simple: Just play fast," he said. "I think you could see the difference this year because I had a lot more confidence."
Printy was at the forefront of a Vikings defense that allowed just 13.6 points per game and created at least 42 turnovers this season. But while those stats are impressive, the experiences with teammates and coaches stand out the most to the linebacker.
"I think (the best experiences) would have to be the leadership and lessons I've learned," he said. "The coaches gave me a lot of stuff to take into my life after football, and my whole team is just the closest friends I'll ever have."
Printy's football career is only getting started as he holds an offer to play college football at Anderson. He's one of several Hoggard players who will be playing at the next level in 2024.
"I'd describe (this season) as the best thing I could ever imagine for my senior year," Printy said.
2023 StarNews All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Printy, Hoggard
Printy was the heart and soul of a Hoggard defense that dominated like no other area team in 2023. Recording an area-best 194 tackles along with 9.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, the senior was as versatile as a linebacker can be.
2023 StarNews All-Area Football: First-Team Defense
Malakahi West, senior, Hoggard: The 2022 StarNews All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, West (An Elon commit) recorded 14.5 sacks, 68 tackles, and six forced fumbles.
Zihiem Graham, senior, New Hanover: A talented threat off the edge, Graham got to the quarterback nine times while notching 92 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Kenyon Newkirk, junior, Laney: Newkirk sacked the quarterback 10½ times while making 73 tackles.
Tyler Gladden, senior, Ashley: Gladden registered 123 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions from his linebacker position.
Rylan Edwards, junior, Hoggard: Second only to teammate Printy, Edwards notched 148 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five interceptions.
Alex Gibson, senior, New Hanover: Gibson finished third in the MEC in tackles (124) while making 6.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss.
Vincent Agrillo, junior, Ashley: Agrillo led Ashley with 124 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and a sack.
Cody Callahan, senior, North Brunswick: Callahan made 22 tackles and three interceptions across 10 games.
Kiyez Mcclean, junior, New Hanover: Mclean made 80 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and broke up four passes.
Kamar Fulton, senior, Hoggard: Fulton led the area with eight interceptions while also recording 63 tackles.
Josiah Gillespie, senior, Hoggard: Snatching six interceptions from his safety position opposite Fulton, Gillespie also recorded 58 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
2023 StarNews All-Area Football: Second Team Defense
Aden Reece, Laney; Zack Hall, Ashley; Ryder Wilcox, Topsail; Trey Nixon, Hoggard; JaQuan Bowen, Laney; Austin Hobson, Topsail; Jermaine Amour, Hoggard; Sean Worthy, New Hanover; Mikko Skinner, New Hanover; Hampton Roderick, Laney; Carter Cox, North Brunswick.
All-Mideastern Conference
Offensive Player of the Year: Hudson Wilharm, HoggardDefensive Player of the Year: Reagan Printy, HoggardCoach of the Year: Dante Lombardi, Ashley
First Team Defense
DL - Malakahi West, HoggardDL - Jaylin McZeke, LaneyDL - Zyheim Graham, New HanoverDL - Austin Hobson, TopsailLB - Tyler Gladden, AshleyLB - Rylan Edwards, HoggardLB - Alex Gibson, New HanoverLB - Jaquan Bowen, LaneyDB - Kamar Fulton HoggardDB - Josiah Gillespie, HoggardDB - Javian Johnson, LaneyDB - Caden Wilson, TopsailP - Tobias Brubaker, HoggardPK - Austin Luther, New HanoverSP - Quinn Bentley, AshleySP - Mason Shand, New Hanover
Second Team Defense and Special Teams
DL - Nate Hall, AshleyDL - Asef Ismail, HoggardDL - Kenyon Newkirk, LaneyDL - Gavin Lindbert, North BrunswickLB - Vinny Agrillo, AshleyLB - Aden Reece, LaneyLB - Kamonte Carter, North BrunswickLB - Jabril Dashiell, North BrunswickDB - Jermaine Armour, HoggardDB - Sean Worthy, New HanoverP - Holland Miller, North BrunswickPK - Damien Bounds, HoggardPK - Jacob Molina, North BrunswickSP - Blake Edwards, HoggardSP - Ty Whiters, North Brunswick
All-Waccamaw Conference
Coach of the Year: La Monte Williamson, West Columbus
Offensive Player of the Year: Unique Kelly, West Columbus
Defensive Player of the Year: DJ Bryant, West Columbus
Special Teams Player of the Year: Myron McKoy, Trask
Whiteville: Amadeus Morris, Luke Odham, Amari Best, Jamal Faulk
Players
West Columbus: DJ Bryant, Ryan Strickland, Ryder Haynes, Jaylen Bellamy, Triston Freeman, Junior Stewart, Unique Kelly
Trask: Martez Davis, Asher Eason, Myron McKoy, Sherrod Henderson
East Bladen: Masion Brooks, Natoren Corbett, Jadon Pridgen
East Columbus: Matthew George, CJ Waddell
South Columbus: Demonta Gore, Rush Blackwell
Pender: Demari Morgan, Jeremiah Johnson
Football honorable mention
Whiteville: Alzaish Baldwin, Nallegem Powell, Will Fisher
South Columbus: Mason Parker
East Columbus: Brison Mintz
West Columbus: Jahmir Dorsey, Joseph Specht, Kenny Barfield, Lannon Stewart
Pender: Daishawn Brown
East Bladen: J’Marius Smith, Rodney Lacewell
Trask: Nick Bouquet, Omar Hill
This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 2023 StarNews All-Area Football Defense: Hoggard's Reagan Printy