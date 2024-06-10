Area family continues boat-racing tradition

GROVE, Okla. — It’s known as the world’s fastest racing boat – and one area family has spent decades racing them locally and across the U.S.

What’s Up Doc Racing has spent more than 70 years racing hydroplane boats – which first began in Oklahoma.

Since that time boat racing has become a family sport – with hundreds of championship titles and awards collected over the years. Hydroplane boat racing is considered as the world’s fastest racing boat and can travel at more than 200 miles per hour.

What’s Up Doc Co. race director Rick Miller says the idea originated from his grandfather Kenneth Miller when he joined a boat racing club.

“My grandfather in 1953 painted Bugs Bunny and ‘What’s up, doc’ on a boat not even knowing his son and grandson would be dentists. So I’m a dentist, so we’ve really kind of carried on the What’s up, doc? You know, branding and try to keep that going,” said Rick Miller, What’s Up Doc Co. race director.

What’s Up Doc Racing competed at Toes in the Grand this weekend against 30 different drivers for points in the National Boat Racing Association.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.