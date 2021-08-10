Area emergency rooms overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

Aug. 9—The current surge in COVID-19 has resulted in the local emergency room installing tents and hiring additional staff to help manage the overflow of patients afflicted by the virus.

The tents were installed at the Hunt Regional Medical after the rapid increase of cases in Hunt County overwhelmed the facility, with emergency rooms closing in Commerce and Rockwall late last week.

Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare said the percentage of COVID-19 patients among the population at the Greenville hospital remains relatively steady, and was holding at 28.5% Monday morning.

"This morning we have 48 patients with COVID-19," Hill said of patients currently admitted. The difference is in the number of patients in the emergency room with the virus and awaiting rooms.

Hunt Regional Healthcare announced that due to a "critical COVID-19 surge" the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce would be temporarily closed at midnight Friday, with a goal to reopen by the end of August. Anyone with an emergency was being advised to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan.

"Our ER is holding 23 patients in Greenville right now, with one in Quinlan," Hill said.

The surge prompted the hospital system to install two large tents outside of the emergency room, as well as taking additional measures.

"The tents will be for admitting patients to the ER and for triage care," Hill said. "We've opened up another five-bed unit in the operating room."

Hill said nurses transferred from the Commerce ER will be combined with additional nurses being hired this week to help handle the surge.

The Hunt Regional Healthcare Board of Directors conducted an emergency meeting Saturday morning.

"That was to make sure the board was aware of our plans," Hill said, with no additional action being taken.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that Hunt County had 5,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 12 cases since Saturday and 43 patients since Friday, with 1,085 probable cases, two more than had been reported one day earlier and eight more since Friday.

The state agency reported Hunt County had 182 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Hunt County had 6,576 estimated recoveries of the virus, 26 more than Saturday and 46 more than was reported Friday.

There were 290 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Sunday, 22 fewer more than had been reported Saturday.

The surge in COVID-19 cases was also being reported across the region.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,194 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Sunday, which accounted for 24.03% of the 9,027 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Sunday, 13.88% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

A second area emergency room was closed due to the rising surge in COVID-19..

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall's North ER was also scheduled to close at midnight Friday to allow members of the medical team to transfer to the hospital's main campus on Horizon Road to provide care related to the pandemic.

The Greenville Independent School District and Carevide are providing four opportunities this week to allow anyone 12 years old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the upcoming school year.

—Carevide Greenville will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and the clinics are open to the public, including GISD students, teachers and families.

The clinics are scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, 3201 Stanford Street, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Greenville Middle School, (3611 Texas Street and 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Greenville High School

Those wishing to register or who may want additional information can visit https://bit.ly/3BVE93S