Area Cross-Country Roundup: Minnewaska, LQPV/D-B earn titles at Morris

Aug. 31—MORRIS — The Minnewaska girls and the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys were the top teams at Monday's Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Cross-Country Invitational at Pomme De Terre Golf Club.

The Laker girls, ranked 12th in Class A in the state preseason poll, had all five of its scoring runners in the top 10. Leading the way was Olivia Danielson, who finished second at 21 minutes, 29 seconds. Sydney Chevalier (fourth, 21:59) and Lauren Ankeny (fifth, 22:35) also placed in the top five.

Minnewaska finished with a team score of 22, beating New London-Spicer's 84.

Taking the top spot in the girls race was Long Prairie-Grey Eagle's Caroline Koehne at 21:17.

In the boys race, LQPV/D-B slid by Sauk Centre for the team championship. LQPV/D-B finished with 62 points, followed by the Mainstreeters' 65.

LQPV/D-B had a pair of runners in the top five in Payton Sterud (second, 17:21) and Kaiden Allpress (fourth, 18:09).

The top runner for the boys was Sauk Centre's Brandon Kampsen at 17:11.

Cross-Country

Morris/CA Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 62 (2) Sauk Centre 65 (3) New London-Spicer 102 (4) Melrose 142 (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 142 (6) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 150 (7) Breckenridge/Wahpeton 187 (8) Osakis 187 (9) Border West 189 (10) Minnewaska 208 (11) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 17:11 (2) Payton Sterud, LQPV/DB, 17:21 (3) Jack Barney, NLS, 17:40 (4) Kaiden Allpress, LQPV/DB, 18:09 (5) Landon Thompson, B/KMS, 18:28

LQPV/D-B — (2) Sterud (4) Allpress (9) Mason Brehmer 18:49 (22) Elias Hegland 19:30 (25) Taden Clark 19:34

NLS — (3) Barney (15) Isaiah Nelson 19:00 (23) Nixon Harrier 19:32 (26) Jett Kubesh 19:35 (35) Carson McCain 20:11

BENSON/KMS — (5) Thompson (21) Isaac Wirth 19:25 (34) Jaron Furney 20:05 (39) Ely Johnson 20:23 (55) Taylor Duncan 21:35

Story continues

MINNEWASKA — (10) Maeson Tank 18:51 (43) Nick Ankeny 20:37 (45) Jayce Kovarik 20:39 (56) Zachary Palmer 21:44 (64) James Ward 22:53

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 22 (2) New London-Spicer 84 (3) Breckenridge/Wahpeton 98 (4) Melrose 100 (5) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 106 (6) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 125 (7) Sauk Centre 155

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Caroline Koehne, LPGE, 21:17 (2) Olivia Danielson, Min, 21:29 (3) Hailey Werk, Morris/CA, 21:58 (4) Sydney Chevalier, Min, 21:59 (5) Lauren Ankeny, Min, 22:35

MINNEWASKA — (2) Danielson (4) Chevalier (5) Ankeny (7) Elsey Hagen 22:49 (8) Kierrna Wilmes 22:54

NLS — (6) Peyton Dahl 22:40 (25) Raeann Holmquist 25:10 (26) Emersyn Hagen 25:14 (27) Emily Gratton 25:29 (36) Madyson Woelfel 26:30

BENSON/KMS — (14) Erica Bakke 23:58 (22) Natalie Jorshumb 24:58 (33) Julia Bakke 26:07 (39) Amber Rosemeier 27:20 (46) Katlyn Peters 28:03

LQPV/D-B — (9) Anika Fernholz 23:21 (11) Taylor Shelstad 23:27 (29) Reese Ochsendorf 25:31 (52) Taylor Wood 30:05

PAYNESVILLE — (18) Ellie Zimmerman 24:48 (24) Paige Frenchick 25:08 (30) Brooklyn Frank 25:32 (57) Tressa Lieser 33:10

Lakeview Invitational

The Canby/Minnesota cross-country teams swept the competition at Cottonwood Golf Course. Both the Lancer boys and girls won with scores of 26.

In the boys' race, Canby/Minneota's Kolton Duis won with a time of 17 minutes, 51 seconds. The Lancers' Grace Dietz took first in the girls race at 20:06.

Central Minnesota Christian finished third in both races, with 74 points for the boys and 68 for the girls.

The Bluejay girls had two top-10 finishers in Sidney Duininck (sixth, 23:29) and Natasha Erickson (ninth, 24:43). For the boys, Timothy Brouwer placed seventh for CMCS at 19:58.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Canby/Minneota 26 (2) Redwood Valley 34 (3) Central Minnesota Christian 74 (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 104

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kolton Duis, C/M, 17:51 (2) Zach Ourada, C/M, 18:02 (3) Will Ahrens, RV, 18:46 (4) Camden Cilek, RV, 18:51 (5) Kilen Cilek, RV, 19:01

CMCS— (7) Timothy Brouwer 19:58 (11) Sam Zwart 20:19 (15) Ruis Kaiden 20:59 (36) Gabe Honken 25:23 (38) Isaac Asche 26:12

YME — (19) Ean Clarke 22:03

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Canby/Minneota 26 (2) Redwood Valley 39 (3) Central Minnesota Christian 68 (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 112 (5) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 117

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Grace Drietz, C/M, 20:06 (2) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 20:55 (3) Claire Stoks, C/M, 21:10 (4) Catherine Buffie, RV, 22:27 (5) Payton Schueller, RV, 22:35

CMCS — (6) Sidney Duininck 23:29 (9) Natasha Erickson 24:43 (18) Gabby Pederson 26:29 (19) Maggie Setrum 26:29 (22) Ashlyn Brouwer 27:29

YME — (11) Sanjana Pullan 25:28 (13) Leena Petrich 25:39 (37) Anderson Izabella 32:16 (40) Violet Anderson 33:15