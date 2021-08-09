Area counties combine for 48 new COVID-19 cases

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 9—MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.

The counties combined for 48, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Apart from the department's Aug. 3 update, which included three days of case data, Monday's update was the highest uptick in new cases since May 12.

The region is likely to again have a high total Tuesday. Tuesday updates include cases confirmed over multiple days due to the department not updating cases on weekends.

Blue Earth County's 12 new cases were the most in the region, followed by Waseca County's nine. Watonwan County was the only one in the region not to have any newly confirmed cases.

The full list of new cases by county includes:

* Blue Earth County — 12

* Waseca County — 9

* Sibley County — 8

* Le Sueur County — 6

* Nicollet County — 5

* Brown County — 3

* Faribault County — 3

* Martin County — 2

The health department confirmed four more deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,698.

About 59.6% of eligible residents in the south-central region have at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday's update. Nicollet County's 67.1% vaccination rate is the highest, while Sibley County's 52.6% rate is the lowest.

Statewide, 68% of eligible residents have been vaccinated.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

