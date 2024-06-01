Area competitors place well in Class 1A State Track Meet

Several area competitors placed well in the KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

Owensboro Catholic was fifth in the girls 4x800 relay.

Ainsley Sutter, Caroline Wathen, Scarlett Isenbarger, and Peyton Reid ran the relay in 10:20.41.

Reid was 10th in the 1,600 in 5:36.37. Sutter was 12th in the 1,600 in 5:47.24.

Isenbarger was seventh in the girls 800 in 2:29.01.

Sutter was 10th in the 3,200 in 12:31.47.

Carolina Jones from Hancock County was 10th in the girls 300 hurdles in 48.89.

Catholic was 11th in the girls 4x400 with Anna Booker, Isabeth Osborne, Reid and Isenbarger running 4:27.83.

Aubrey Ezell from Catholic was 15th in the high jump at 4-6.

Isabella Ross from Hancock County was 22nd in the triple jump with 29-9.

BOYS

Owensboro Catholic boys were sixth in the 4x200 relay. Xavier Maddox, Andrew Garvin, Jude Cecil, and Russ Boarman ran the relay in 1:32.84.

Alex Basham from Hancock County was seventh in the shot put at 47-07.50

Catholic was 12th in the boys 4x100 relay. Cameron Woodward, Miller Bowman, Garvin and Russ Boarman ran the relay in 45.39.

Hancock County was 11th in the boys 4x800 relay. Noah Henson, Max DeJarnette, Hunter Stephens and Emmitt Meserve ran the relay in 9:00.68.

Wyatt Emmick from Hancock County was 14th in the 300 hurdles in 42.62.

Hancock County’s Alex Basham was seventh in the boys shot put with 47-7.5. Basham was 16th in the discus with 121-6.

Hancock County was 19th in the boys 4x400 relay. Emmick, Matthew Carroll, Mehkel London and Ben Baker ran the relay in 3:46.33.

Owensboro Catholic was 20th in the 4x400 relay. 3:46.66 Ben Dawson, Jude Cecil, Xavier Maddox and Colin Howard ran the relay in 3:46.66.