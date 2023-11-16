Area college roundup: UMaine-Farmington men's basketball edged out by UNE

Nov. 15—BIDDEFORD — University of New England took back the lead for good with just over two minutes to play as the Nor'easters edged University of Maine at Farmington 99-96 in a non-conference men's basketball game Wednesday night.

UNE (3-1) led by one point at halftime, 50-49, and the two teams went back and forth throughout the second half. The Beavers (3-1) took a 94-92 lead on Dylan Griffin's layup with 3:12 left, but Adrian Torres answered right back for UNE with a layup of his own and Jayden Thornton converted three free throws a minute later to give the Nor'easters the lead.

Kyle Lombardi stretched the UNE run to 7-0 with two free throws, which made it a 99-94 advantage, before Zachary Mickle made two of his own to bring the deficit back to within three. Mickle's game-tying 3-point attempt at the end missed.

Griffin led the Beavers with 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and a game-high eight assists. Will Harriman and Jordan Anthony each poured in 14 points, Jason Reynolds put up 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Brock Flagg and Ethan Forrester pitched in with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Torres dropped in a game-high 25 points, edging out Thornton, who scored 24.

James McGowan recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Kevin Reeves added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Polar Bears (1-2) defeated the Bobcats (0-2) in a non-conference matchup between the rivals in Lewiston.

Alex Halpern chipped in with 12 points and six assists.

Simon McCormick scored 17 points to lead Bates, which was tied with Bowdoin 35-35 at halftime. Marc Begin II scored 15 points and Brady Coyne had 12. Lewiston native Chiwer Mayen pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and added four points for the Bobcats.