Area college roundup: Bates women remain unbeaten with road win at Husson

Nov. 28—BANGOR — Strong defense kept Bates College's season-opening winning streak alive, as the Bobcats kept Husson in check for a 58-50 victory in a non-conference women's basketball game Tuesday night.

Bates (6-0) held Husson to 31.1% shooting, including just 3 for 20 behind the 3-point line. The Bobcats shot 30% from the field, but made twice as many 3s, put up nine more shot attempts and forced 19 turnovers by the Eagles.

Morgan Kennedy had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Elsa Daulerio added nine points and six rebounds for Bates.

Bailey Donovan finished with 17 points and 22 rebounds for Husson, with Sophie McVicar chipping in nine points and five rebounds.

Shooting was a struggle for the Bobcats (1-6), especially in the second half of their non-conference loss to the Eagles (5-0) in Bangor.

The Bobcats shot 32.4% from the floor (23 for 71), including a 29.7% clip after halftime. Bates converted just 6 of 31 attempts from behind the 3-point line and 6 of 14 foul shots.

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime, but the Eagles shot 42.4% from the field in the second half to pull away.

Marc Begin II paced the Bobcats with 17 points, and he added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Babacar Pouye put together a double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Trace Gotham led the Bates bench with seven points, and reserve Stephen Ward matched starter Grant Nadeau with six points.

Bates' leading scorer in total points, Peter Psyhogeos, was limited to five points and second-leading scorer Simon McCormick was held to three points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Husson had five players finish in double digits for scoring, led by Riles Neff with 14 points. Andre McCauley was right behind with 13, Jared Balser dropped in 12, Jeremy Moronta scored 5 of his 11 from the free-throw line and Eric Ahlers made both his 3-pointers as part of a 10-point effort.

Moronta was the Eagles' leading rebounder with 13 boards, and Neff dished out 10 assists.

The Bobcats go back out on the road Friday and Saturday for a pair of games in Waltham, Massachusetts, against Brandeis and Emory, respectively, before returning home for a non-conference game Saturday, Nov. 9 against rival Colby.

