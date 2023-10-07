Area college football roundup: Notre Dame College, Case post victories

Oct. 7----Notre Dame College rallied from a 24-17 fourth-quarter deficit with two touchdowns a little more than two minutes apart for a 31-24 home victory vs. West Virginia State.

Falcons running back Idris Lawrence had a breakout game with 182 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Kris Riley-Richardson added 49 yards on 11 attempts and two TDs.

Lawrence's TDs came in the fourth quarter. The first was a 6-yard run with 8 minutes to play that tied the game at 24-24. On the next series, Jacalyn Morrison intercepted a Donovan Roddick pass and the Falcons (4-2, 3-2 Mountain East Conference) were in business at the WVS 16. Four plays, later, Lawrence crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run.

NDC Quarterback Deshawn Evans was 15 of 29 for 143 yards.

—Case Western Reserve improved to 4-1 with a 19-0 victory at St. Vincent in Presidents' Athletic Conference action.

The game was a defensive struggle for three quarters as the Spartans had a 6-0 lead.

In the fourth, Case broke it open with two TDs. Running back Gage Dusler of Avon Lake scored on a 16-yard run to make it 12-0. Then QB Alex Fromberg threw a 46-yard TD to Riley Knurek for a 19-0 lead.

Fromberg was 17 of 26 for 238 yards, a TD and two interceptions. Josep Rhodes made two field goals for the Spartans. The Case defense held St. Vincent to 262 yards.

—Lake Erie led, 17-7, at halftime at Ohio Dominican but the Panthers dominated the second half and ran away with a 41-17 victory.

The Storm (1-5) started fast and led 14-0 in the first quarter. Jovohn Tucker (five catches, 133 yards) scored on an 83-yard pass from Xeavier Bullock for a 7-0 lead. Bullock threw another TD pass — a 10-yard strike to Mailek Carter — midway through the first quarter. A field goal late in the second quarter gave the Storm a 17-7 lead it took to halftime.

It didn't last. Travis Whitaker and Jake Byrd each ran for third-quarter TDs for a 21-17 lead. Whitaker and Boyd then ran for TDs in the fourth quarter to break open the game.