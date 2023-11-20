Area college football awards: John Carroll has 15 on All-OAC team

Nov. 20—The Ohio Athletic Conference football awards were announced Nov. 20, and John Carroll (8-2 this past season) had 15 players honored.

Leading the way was junior Matt Wrather, who was named — along with Mount Union's Ben Lilly — the winner of the Ken Wable Award, given to the OAC's top offensive lineman.

Wrather was also named to the All-OAC first team. Six other Blue Steaks players joined Wrather on the first team — wide receiver Brennan Fugh, quarterback Joe Collins, tight end Lucas D'Orazio, offensive lineman Matt Russo, linebacker Jaheim Peake and punter Yanni Volas. Fugh is JCU's first-ever three-time first-team pick at wide receiver.

Wide receiver Joey Torok of Kirtland was a second-team All-OAC selection. Riverside graduate Jordan Smith (a defensive lineman from Baldwin Wallace) and BW punter Joe Evans (Chardon) were also second-team picks. Kenston grads Tyler Mintz (a JCU wide receiver) and Nick Messenger (a BW offensive lineman) were honorable mention selections.

Other postseason honors:

—Case Western Reserve had 13 players named to the All-Presidents' Athletic Conference team, including five on the first team.

Junior wide receiver Noah Coyne (NDCL) headlined Case's first-team selections. He finished the season with 44 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best game of the year was a 258-yard, three-TD performance against Washington & Jefferson. Senior wide receiver Michael Wojkowski (Riverside) was honorable mention.

—Twelve Notre Dame College players were named to the All-Mountain East Conference team, including seven on the first team.

Highlighting the first-team selections for the 7-3 Falcons was running back Idris Lawrence, whose 1,145 yards were second in the conference and top 10 nationally in Division II. Offensive lineman Zachary Slapnicker (West Geauga) was a second-team selection.

—Lake Erie wide receiver Jovohn Tucker was named first-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Tucker had 30 receptions for 566 yards and three touchdowns despite playing in just six games.