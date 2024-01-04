Area Class B girls wrestling programs gaining traction, interest

Jan. 3—NAPOLEON, N.D. — Chris Weigel made a promise to his daughter, Jazlyn, earlier this year.

"My daughter who is a senior came to me and said the school was looking for a head coach for the girls wrestling team and the girls wanted a coach so they could be separate from the boys because they've been practicing with the boys the last two years," Weigel said. "I told her — if you get me five girls I will do it."

Jazlyn held up her end of the deal.

"She came back the next day and said 'I've got 15,'" Weigel said with a laugh. "Even my younger daughter who is not a sports person at all said, 'I'll go out too.' My brother, Lance, decided to sign up for the assistant coaching position and then one of the dads whose daughter is a returning state champion two years in a row comes in quite a bit and the boys coach — if they have nothing going on he'll come in. The support in the community is just huge for us. Everyone is really supportive."

That's just one example of a town that is embracing the sport of girls wrestling.

"I think the interest has really spiked," said Zachary Broadwell, head coach for Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm. "It's becoming more accepted all around — at first people were a little cautious because it was something new — but I think people have grown to like it and appreciate it a lot more."

The 2023-24 season marks the third official sanctioned season for the sport of girls wrestling in the state of North Dakota. Napoleon is one of 53 Class A and Class B schools that have listed girls wrestling as an official sport. Three years ago in its inaugural season, there were only 42 teams that had an official girls wrestling team.

"There are so many new girls in the state," Weigel said. "Even in the Class A towns, I've talked to those coaches and they have a lot of new girls too. The sport is really taking off.

"The elementary school here has started a program two days a week and almost half the kids in there are girls," he said. "They see the older girls walking up and down the hallways and see how much fun they are having. I am excited to see where the sport will be in five to 10 years."

North Dakota was the 30th state high school association to sanction girls wrestling. As of Jan. 2, 2024, 37 states have now sanctioned the sport at the high school level.

"It kind of starts with a core nucleus in a small town and then it just explodes," Broadwell said of how wrestling programs in the Class B scene have gained traction. "Napoleon, for example, last year they had five or six girls and this year they have 13. Here in Ellendale, we have our core group. For their age, we have a really good group of girls and as they grow older they will get better and then more girls will want to join because that success is attractive."

Weigel is in his first year coaching girls wrestling. The Napoleon/GS grad wrestled when he was in high school then when he was attending college in Bismarck, he was named an assistant coach for the Bismarck Century boys wrestling team. After college, Weigel officiated wrestling — boys and girls — for 18 years.

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter along with Carrington and Central Cass are some of the bigger Class B programs in the East Region. While there doesn't seem to be an explanation for why some schools attract more athletes than others, one thing is clear — interest is growing.

As of Jan. 2, Weigel has 13 girls in his wrestling room, 10 of whom are brand new to the sport.

"Three of the 10 are seniors," Weigel said. "If you are a senior, you can do anything you want and these girls chose to come out for the wrestling team. I've already had two other girls come up to me and say, 'I am coming out next year' because they know that none of those 10 girls have ever, ever wrestled before.

"One of those girls is already seeded in the coaches poll. It's like, look what you have done in the first four weeks of practices and two tournaments," he said.

That noticeable, quick increase in skill level is what has attracted Broadwell to coaching girls wrestling.

"From day one to now — they look like completely different wrestlers," said Broadwell, the head coach for the Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm squad. "I feel like every week we get better. Even some of the experienced girls have improved a lot. One of my favorite parts about coaching girls wrestling is that the improvement rate is so fast and it is really, really rewarding."

In high school, Broadwell was a part of two state championship wrestling teams with Carrington. As soon as he graduated in 2018, he began coaching wrestling in Ellendale.

"When I first started coaching two girls were wrestling in the pee wees," Broadwell said. "At the time I was coaching K-12 boys wrestling but then last year I made the switch fully over to girls wrestling. I like coaching both but I really enjoy the girls. They have so much fun with it and bring a lightheartedness to the sport."

Since most athletes are relatively new to the sport, Broadwell — like Weigel and other area coaches — still hounds the basics in practice to give his team a basis for future success. In the first tournament the Thunder competed at, the girls pulled off a combined record of 9-2.

"Younger athletes make up the bulk of our team," Broadwell said. "It's really encouraging to see that interest now and then every year they are getting a little bit older and more experienced for the team."

The Thunder has one senior, one sophomore, two freshmen and three eighth graders on the roster.

Broadwell admitted that as a dual team, the Thunder struggles as there are only seven on the roster and 13 weight classes but the second-year head coach said the EEK program has done a good job at developing strong individual wrestlers who can compete in tournaments.

"Last year we had two seventh graders make it to the blood round of the state tournament which means they were one round away from placing," Broadwell said. "I think it being a small group helps with that because they get a lot more one-on-one attention."

Even with the individual attention though there have still been growing pains.

"At our second tournament, we won our first match and then we lost eight matches straight," Broadwell said in reflection. "We didn't give up — our wrestling just got better throughout the day. They fought harder — they started attacking and they won a whole lot more matches than they lost after that. They are gritty, they are tough. It was pretty fun watching their heart coming out of that.

"I just want to shout out my whole team," he said. "They are hardworking, they have a lot of fun every day and they are very coachable. They listen extremely well."

Listening and a hardworking attitude seem to be common themes among this year's crew of female wrestlers which seems to be making it a pretty fun winter across the state.

"They are having fun with it," Weigel said. "It's been a great experience so far."