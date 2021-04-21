Area Boys Tennis Roundup: Willmar falls 7-0 to Alexandria
Apr. 21—WILLMAR — A young Willmar boys tennis team dropped its second straight Central Lakes Conference match, losing 7-0 to Alexandria on Tuesday.
The Cardinals opened the season last week with a 7-0 loss at Brainerd.
"The team seems to be warming up a little bit," said Willmar head coach Forrest Rice. "The Brainerd match was almost straight 0-6s.
"We do have a pretty young team this year. All of them are playing at the varsity level for the first time."
Rice also is new. He was hired before last season to replace head coach Jim Anderson, who retired. He had been coaching the middle school team for two seasons. Last season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Willmar has no seniors and three juniors who all play singles: Jorge Zelaya Velasquez at No. 2, Alan Millan at No. 3 and Jordy Contreras at No. 4.
Willmar's next match is 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Sartell.
Alexandria 7, Willmar 0
Singles
(1) Jacob Partington, A, def. Jorge Zelaya Velasquez 6-0, 6-0 ... (2) Gannon Lueck, A, def. Andrew Ziebarth 6-0, 6-0 ... (3) Landon Schabel, A, def. Alan Millan, 6-3, 6-0 ... (4) Aaron Jost, A, def. Jordy Contreras 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
(1) Andrew Wegner/Pieter Mulder, A, def. Mateo Engan/David Thaden 6-0, 6-0 ... (2) Dylan Nelson/Owen Gilbertson, A, def. Isaac Zelaya Velsaquez/Joshua Jensen 6-1, 6-1 ... (3) Tyler Jabas/Brennan Parker, A, def. Daunte Castellano/Matthew Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
Wright County
Orono 7, Litchfield 0
Orono got the Wright County Conference win over Litchfield in Orono without dropping a set.
The Spartans won a pair of 6-0, 6-0 singles matches from Hugh Perrill (No. 3) and Owen Skanse (No. 4).
Singles
(1) Matias Maule, O, def Alex Draeger 6-3 6-0 (2) Sam Skanse, O, def Mason Woelfel 6-1 6-1 (3) Hugh Perrill, O, def Braeden Olson 6-0 6-0 (4) Owen Skanse, O, def Blake Aller 6-0 6-0
Doubles
(1) Preston Perrill/Jack Tanner, O, def Tyson Michels/Max Ceasar 6-0 6-1 (2) Aiden Ecker/Joe Kasner, O, def Tyler Pennertz/Creighton Huhner 6-1 6-0 (3) Anthony Perrill/Quinn Martin, O, def Brady Cannon/Angel Medina 6-0 6-0
Non-Conference
Foley 7, NLS 0
Foley was 3-0 in matches decided by three sets for a non-conference win against New London-Spicer at New London.
The first came at No. 1 singles as the Falcons' Tanner Funk overcame a first-set loss to beat Diego Rojas 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. The No. 4 singles match went to Colton Rothfork in a 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 win over Logan Larson. Then in No. 3 doubles, Foley's duo of Ben Hutchins and Bradley Miller defeated Adam Klaphake and Josh Soto, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Singles
(1) Tanner Funk, F, def Diego Rojas 4-6 6-4 6-1 (2) Tanner Tschumper, F, def Kenny Schmiesing 6-1 6-0 (3) Peyton Baron, F, def Kyle Denz 7-5 6-1 (4) Colton Rothfork, F, def Logan Larson 7-6 2-6 6-3
Doubles
(1) Riley Erkens/Wyatt Harris, F, def Jack Barney/Dylan Mueller 6-3 6-0 (2) Owen Bartell/Anthony Johnson, F, def Jack Noeldner/Ethan Spors 6-1 6-2 (3) Ben Hutchins/Bradley Miller, F, def Adam Klaphake/Josh Soto 6-2 4-6 6-3