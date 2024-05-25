Area boys tennis contingent eliminated at D-II state tennis

May 24—The area had two singles players and two doubles teams advance to the May 23-24 Division II boys state tennis tournament at the College of Wooster.

Only one from the area survived beyond the first round.

In D-II singles, Hawken's Axel Neely lost his opening round match to Avi Mahajan of Cincinnati Seven Hills, 6-4, 6-1.

University's Dean Kirchick — a district runner-up — was upset by Springfield Northwestern's Aiden Yeager in a back-and-forth matchup, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

In D-II doubles, US' Vishwum Kapadia and Rohit Talasila won in Round 1 by a score of 6-1, 6-0 against Unioto's Lucas Hanes and Mason Thornsberry but then lost in a quarterfinal, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

The Preppers' Cole Kirchick and Lucas Weidenbecher lost to Hector Sanchez Vidal and Pablo Sanchez Vidal of Ontario in their opening match, 7-5, 7-5.

Also losing their first-round match was Hawken's Tyler Snyder and Anthony Piazza, 6-2, 6-0.