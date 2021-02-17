Area Boys Basketball Roundup: Willmar's outside shooting is the difference against Sartell

Feb. 17—WILLMAR — Willmar's sharpshooters showed up in a big way on Tuesday.

The Cardinals hit nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game 12 of 17 from 3-point range in a 75-62 victory over Sartell at the Big Red Gym.

Seven of Willmar's 3-pointers came in the opening 10 minutes, where the team led by as much as 31-9 after back-to-back triples from Alex Schramm.

The Cardinals had a 47-23 lead at halftime. The Sabres could only get it as close as 10 points in the second half, 67-57 with 2:44 to play.

Schramm and Blake Schoolmeester each had a team-high three 3-pointers for Willmar, all coming in the first half. Schramm had a team-high 16 points. Schoolmeester had nine.

Chase Dirksen added 13 points, five assists and three blocks for the Cardinals. Cayden Hansen also finished in double figures with 10 points and three steals.

All nine players that got into the game for Willmar got on the scoreboard. The Cardinals shot 61% from the field (25 of 41).

The Sabres were led by Gus Gunderson's 16 points, followed by 10 from Blake Hartwig.

Willmar (4-4) begins a four-game road stretch at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Fergus Falls.

Central Lakes

Willmar 75,

Sartell 62

Sartell (6-3) 23 39 — 62

Willmar (4-4) 47 28 — 75

SARTELL — Scoring: Gus Gunderson 16, Austin Henrichs 9, Gavan Crews 3, Evan Templin 9, Ben Hennen 2, Blake Hartwig 10, Brayden Lemzmeier 9, Nathan Nelson 4 ... 3-point shots: Gunderson 2, Henrichs 1, Crews 1, Lemzmeier 1 ... Rebound leader: Hartwig 7 ... Assist leader: Gunderson 2 ... Steal leader: Gunderson 3 ... Block leader: None

WILLMAR — Scoring: Hunter Magnuson 6, Jacob Rosendahl 7, Cayden Hansen 10, Chase Dirksen 13, Alex Schramm 16, Blake Schoolmeester 9, Sam Raitz 2, Ross Minnick 8, Aaron Watland 4 ... 3-point shots: Magnuson 2, Rosendahl 1, Hansen 1, Schramm 3, Schoolmeester 3, Minnick 2 ... Rebound leader: Minnick 6 ... Assist leader: Dirksen 5 ... Steal leader: Hansen 3 ... Block leader: Dirksen 3

Camden

LQPV 60,

RCW 54

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, Lac qui Parle Valley prevailed over Renville County West in Madison.

Kaiden Allpress led the Eagles with 17 points. Maverick Conn added 14 and Mykey Elias chipped in with 10.

For Renville County West, Riley Ashburn had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Tyler Froland contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

LQPV is host to Central Minnesota Christian. RCW plays Dawson-Boyd. Each game is scheduled from 7:30 p.m. Friday.

RCW (8-1) 27 27 — 54

LQPV (10-0) 33 27 — 60

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST — Scoring: Adam Schrupp 8, Brandon Hoberg 4, Riley Ashburn 16, Tyler Froland 12, Nathan Schmidt 8, Jaden Kolker 5, Jaden Serbus 1 ... 3-point shots: Schrupp 2, Ashburn 1, Froland 2, Schmidt 2 ... Rebound leader: Ashburn 12, Froland 8 ... Assist leader: Ashburn 5 ... Steal leader: Hoberg 2, Ashburn 2 ... Block leader: Hoberg 2, Serbus 2

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY — Scoring: Landon Schirm 4, Mykey Elias 10, Kaiden Allpress 17, Evan Hegland 5, Will Giese 2, Hunter Conn 8, Maverick Conn 14 ... 3-point shots: Allpress 3, Elias 2, Hegland 1, H. Conn 1 ... Rebound leader: Hegland 7 ... Assist leader: Schirm 8 ... Steal leader: Schirm 6 ... Block leader: N/A

CMCS 69,

MACCRAY 62

Ben Van Eps had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Case Mulder contributed 18 points and Caleb Vaner Beek 16 as Central Minnesota Christian edged MACCRAY in Prinsburg.

For MACCRAY, Brady Kienitz had 24 points and three steals and Trenten Cavaness added 16 points.

CMCS plays LQPV in Madison. MACCRAY faces Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg. Each game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

MACCRAY (3-7) 30 32 — 62

CMCS (9-1) 44 25 — 69

MACCRAY — Scoring: Isaac Strommer 3, Brady Kienitz 24, Payton Kleinhuizen 2, Gavin Husman 9, Brooks Asche 7, Isaac Post 1, Trenten Cavaness 16 ... 3-point shots: Strommer 1, Kienitz 4, Husman 1, Asche 1, Cavaness 1 ... Rebound leader: Asche 11 ... Assist leader: Strommer 5 ... Steal leader: Kienitz 3, Asche 3 ... Block leader: Asche 2

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN — Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 6, Case Mulder 18, Mason Groen 2, Blake Greenwaldt 8, Ben Van Eps 19, Caleb Vander Beek 16 ... 3-point shots: Bulthuis 2-3, Mulder 2-6, Van Eps 3-6 ... Rebound leaders: Van Eps 11, Greenwaldt 9, Vander Beek 8 ... Assist leaders: Greenwaldt 5, Vander Beek 3 ... Steal leaders: Bulthuis 2, Van Eps 2 ... Block leader: none.

KMS 52, D-B 44

Isaac Rudningen and Isaac Call each had 13 points to lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg past Dawson-Boyd in Kerkhoven.

Gauge Liebl and Keegon Wicht both had 11 points and Micah Olson added 10 for the Blackjacks.

Dawson-Boyd next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Renville County West. At the same time, KMS hosts MACCRAY.

D-B (2-7) 20 24 — 44

KMS (3-7) 24 28 — 52

DAWSON-BOYD — Scoring: Zeke Sather 5, Caleb Torke 2, Micah Olson 10, Gauge Liebl 11, Jordan Hastad 5, Keegon Wicht 11 ... 3-point shots: Liebl 3, Hastad 1, Wicht 3 ... Rebound leader: Liebl 7 ... Assist leader: Olson 3, Wicht 3 ... Steal leader: Wicht 4 ... Block leader: Wicht 1

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG — Scoring: Isaac Rudningen 13, Isaac Call 13, Jared Cortez 6, Gavin Thorson 7, Gage Thorson 6, Drew Johnson 7 ... 3-point shots: Rudningen 1, Cortez 1, Gav. Thorson 1 ... Rebound leader: Johnson 8 ... Assist leader: Call 3 ... Steal leader: Cortez 3 ... Block leader: none

Canby 60, YME 43

William Varcoe's 11 points led Canby to the victory over Yellow Medicine East in Granite Falls.

Kyle Chase had 17 points to pace the Sting.

YME visits Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Canby (2-8) 29 31 — 60

YME (0-10) 21 22 — 43

CANBY — Scoring: Evan Weber 5, Michael Tol 7, Ty Stoks 8, Trevor Gray 9, Jordan Ries 5, William Varcoe 11, Nathan Prokop 4, Presley Viessman 7, Aaron Buetel 2 ... 3-point shots: Weber 1, Ries 1, Varcoe 1 ... Rebound leader: Varcoe 5 ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: Weber 3, Ries 3 ... Block leader: Varcoe 1

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST — Scoring: Kyle Chase 17, Isaac Jimenez 4, Tyler Nordaune 2, Silas Whitebuffalo 1, Nikson Knapper 6, Caleb Jans 4, Landon Anderson 3, Preston Berends 4, Tony Berthelsen 2 ... 3-point shots: Chase 3, Knapper 2 ... Rebound leader: Berends 10 ... Assist leader: Jans 2 ... Steal leader: Chase 3, Jimenez 3 ... Block leader: Knapper 2, Berends 2

Wright County

HL-W-W 77,

NLS 52

Drew Burau's 15 points led Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted's balanced attack in the victory over New London-Spicer in Howard Lake.

Four Lakers were in double figures.

Byrcen Christensen had 14 points to lead the Wildcats.

NLS is host to Annandale at 7 p.m. Friday.

NLS (3-7) 27 25 — 52

HL-W-W (4-6) 38 39 — 77

NEW LONDON-SPICER — Scoring: Aeden Andresen 4, Brycen Christensen 14, Peyton Coahran 4, Tyler Danielson 6, Brady Gerhardson 2, Wolzen Holland 4, Grant Paffrath 2, Levi Streich 3, Mason Toutges 6, Luke Wosmek 2, Jaden Zylstra 5 ... 3-point shots: Christensen 2, Danielson 1 ... Rebound leader: Zylstra 6 ... Assist leader: Zylstra 3 ... Steal leader: Gerhardson 3, Holland 3, Streich 3 ... Block leader: Four with 1

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED — Scoring: Miles Alguire 13, Bennett Anderson 8, Drew Burau 15, Noah Bush 12, Cole Gilbert 10, Spencer Lade 4, Bennett Paulson 5, Carson Woolhouse 10 ... 3-point shots: Alguire 3, Anderson 1, Bush 1, Gilbert 2, Woolhouse 2 ... Rebound leader: Gilbert 12, Burau 9 ... Assist leader: Paulson 3 ... Steal leader: Bush 3 ... Block leader: None

Annandale 50,

Litchfield 43

Logan Purcell had 13 points and Hawkin Miller and Jordan Boltz each scored 10 to help Annandale remain undefeated with the victory at Litchfield.

Annandale is 7-0.

Avery Liestman had 20 points to lead Litchfield. Tyson Michels added 10 rebounds for the Dragons.

Litchfield is host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Friday.

Annandale (7-0) 29 21 — 50

Litchfield (6-3) 26 17 — 43

ANNANDALE — Scoring: Bryce Fobbe 3, Logan Purcell 13, Hawkin Miller 10, Brady Spaulding 4, Jordan Boltz 10, Carson Gagnon 7, Landon Jones 3... 3-point shots: Fobbe 1-3, Miller 2-4, Gagnon 1-5, Jones 1-1 ... Rebound leader: Miller 5 ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: Purcell 2 ... Block leader: N/A

LITCHFIELD — Scoring: Ben Alsleben 7, Tyson Michels 8, Avery Liestman 20, Beau Weseloh 4, Christian Kelsey 4 ... 3-point shots: Alsleben 1-2, Michels 2-4, Liestman 2-8 ... Rebound leader: Michels 10 ... Assist leaders: Alsleben 2, Alex Draeger 2, Weseloh 2 ... Steal leader: Michels 2 ... Block leader: none

West Central

Morris/CA 69,

Montevideo 46

Jackson Loge, a 6-foot-8 post, had 24 points, Toby Gonnerman added 15 and Thomas Tiernan 12 to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta to the victory at Montevideo.

"My gosh that Loge is tough," Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. "We tried packing it in (defensively). We battled.

"Sometimes it (a height advantage) matters."

Loge also had 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and four assists.

Morris went on a 33-7 run to start off the second half and Montevideo led 27-24 at halftime. The Tigers led 57-34 with 6:45 to play.

Bradyn Schultz led the Thunder Hawks with 13 points.

Montevideo hosts Benson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Morris/CA (8-1) 24 45 — 69

Montevideo (3-4) 27 19 — 46

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA — Scoring: Durgin Decker 7, Brandon Jergenson 3, Thomas Tiernan 12, Riley Reimers 8, Jackson Loge 24, Toby Gonnerman 13, Sam Kleinwolterink 2... 3-point shots: Jergenson 1, Tiernan 2 ... Rebound leaders: Loge 15, Decker 6 ... Assist leaders: Jergenson 5, Decker 4, Joge 4, Gonnerman 3 ... Steal leaders:Decker 2, Jergenson 2 ... Block leader: Loge 10, Gonnerman 2

MONTEVIDEO — Scoring: Bradyn Schultz 13, Kaden Boike 8, Andrew Vanbinsbergen 6, Hunter Strand 6, Landon Stock 5, Colby Buseman 4, Justin Collins 2, Skyler Schwendemann 2 ... 3-point shots: Schultz 3, Strand 2, Stock 1 ... Rebound leader: Schultz 8, Boike 7 ... Assist leader: Vanbinsbergen 3 ... Steal leader: Schultz 3, Boike 3 ... Block leader: None

Non-conference

Sauk Centre 52,

BBE 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa dropped a tightly-contested game at Sauk Centre.

Kaden Pieper led the Jaguars with 16 points. Ashton Dingmann added 15 points and seven rebounds.

BBE visits Maple Lake at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

BBE (7-3) 17 33 — 50

Sauk Centre (4-5) 23 29 — 52

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA — Scoring: Kaden Pieper 16, Will VanBeck 6, Ashton Dingmann 15, Luke Dingmann 4, Gavin Kampsen 2, Ryan Schwinghammer 7 ... 3-point shots: Pieper 4, VanBeck 1, A. Dingmann 4 ... Rebound leader: A. Dingmann 7 ... Assist leader: VanBeck 3 ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: None

SAUK CENTRE — Stats not available

BOLD 73,

Springfield 63

BOLD shot over 50% percent from the field to move past Springfield from Bird Island.

Drew Sagedahl poured in 35 points after connecting on 13 of his 23 field-goal attempts. The senior guard drilled five 3-pointers and seven steals. Cole Visser had 14 points with four 3-pointers.

BOLD faces Minnewaska at 7:30 p.m. Friday from Glenwood.

Springfield (6-3) 30 33 — 63

BOLD (3-6) 32 41 — 73

SPRINGFIELD — Stats not available.

BOLD — Scoring: Drew Sagedahl 35, Braeden Tersteeg 2, Avery Herdina 4, Aiden Elfering 9, Cole Visser 14, Max Marks 9 ... 3-point shots: Sagedahl 5, Visser 4, Marks 1 ... Rebound leader: Tersteeg 9 ... Assist leader: Herdina 5 ... Steal leader: Sagedahl 7 ... Block leader: Visser 1