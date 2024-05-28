Area baseball and softball teams battle for district, subregional titles

Twelve area high school baseball and softball teams remain alive for district or subregional championships this week.

Tuesday

Baseball

District 5-8 Tournament

Class 2A Championship

(3) Northern Bedford County vs. (1) North Star, at Bedford, 2 p.m.

After two straight runner-up finishes, North Star seeks a District 5 crown against No. 3 seed Northern Bedford County. The Cougars beat Tussey Mountain 9-3 in the semifinals. Senior Cayden Turner, a Penn State Behrend commit, fanned four batters and allowed two earned runs over five innings. Turner added two hits and two runs. Glendon Griffith (two RBIs) and Andy Retassie each added two knocks. Connor Yoder drove in two runs.

Turner has a .597 average with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 10 stolen bases and 27 RBIs for the Inter-County Conference West Division champs. Turner has a 1.63 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 43 innings. Vance Kimmel has a 0.00 ERA with 53 punchouts in 311/3 frames. Yoder is batting .568 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs.

Northern Bedford County went to McConnellsburg and beat the Spartans 10-7 in the semifinals. Aaron Bowers homered twice and drove in five runs for the Black Panthers. Eion Snider doubled and plated two runs.

The District 5 champion will meet the District 7 runner-up June 3 in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

District 5-8-9 Tournament

Class 3A Championship

Somerset vs. Punxsutawney, at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset seeks its second subregional title in the the past three seasons. The Golden Eagles, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference West champs, beat Bedford 5-3. Braeden Flower, who doubled, and Kahne Foltz each provided two hits. Zane Hagans drove in two runs. Flower fanned three batters and scattered nine hits over six innings on the mound.

Somerset junior Callen Miller is hitting .460 with five doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs. Junior Lane Lambert has driven in 31 runs and hit three homers. Flower has logged 64 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA over 57 innings.

Punxsutawney beat Brookville 11-1 in five innings. Junior Coy Martino went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Maddox Hetrick added two hits, and Parker Stahlman drove in two runs. Martino fanned six batters and walked five over 41/3 innings. Martino has two home runs and 19 RBIs this season.

The champion will meet the District 7 runner-up June 3.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Championship

(6) Bishop Carroll vs. (1) Bishop McCort, at Vets Field, Altoona, 7 p.m.

The Crimson Crushers beat Claysburg-Kimmel 2-0 and Moshannon Valley 11-2 in their two postseason victories. Jonathan Delia provided a two-run double to spark Bishop McCort in its win over Moshannon Valley. Bishop McCort seeks its second district title in three seasons and the 10th in program history.

Bishop Carroll beat Penns Manor 16-1, Glendale 8-6 and Portage 4-2 to advance to its first district title game since 2011. Senior Mark Mento fanned four batters and allowed one earned run in six innings against Portage. Preston Gillin, Cullen Myers and Luke Repko each produced two hits. Gillin grove in three runs. Myers has driven in 17 runs this season.

Bishop McCort beat Bishop Carroll 13-1 in six innings April 29. Eli Zasadni had four hits and drove in four runs. Zasadni smacked a three-run double in the sixth inning.

Mason Pfeil, a Mansfield recruit, allowed three hits, striking out eight with no walks in five innings. Lucas Turner totaled three hits with two RBIs and two runs, and Erik Radkowski added two hits, including a double.

The District 6 champion meets the District 9 runner-up, and the District 6 runner-up travels to the District 9 winner.

Softball

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Semifinals

(5) Fannett-Metal at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Shade-Shanksville at (2) Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:30 p.m.

Meyersdale seeks its fourth straight district title. The Red Raiders beat Forbes Road 10-0 in six innings. Senior Izabella Donaldson fanned 16 batters and allowed one hit in six innings. Laurel Daniels homered and drove in two runs. Daniels has a .508 average, six doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs this season. Donaldson is batting .471 with nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Donaldson, a Frostburg State signee and 2023 Class 1A pitcher of the year, has a 1.11 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 101 innings.

Fannett-Metal beat Southern Fulton 9-3 in the quarterfinals.

Berlin Brothersvalley beat Turkeyfoot Valley 11-1 in five innings in the quarterfinals.

Freshman Elena Ritchey fired a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters. Ritchey also homered twice. Coral Prosser tripled, homered and drove in four runs.

Berlin Brothersvalley beat Shade-Shanksville 11-1 April 26 and 5-4 in nine innings May 7 this season.

Shade-Shanksville, this year’s WestPAC champions, beat Rockwood 15-5 in five innings in the quarterfinals. The Panthers received two hits each from Kori Boozer, winning pitcher Tara Corradini, Kaylee Jamison, Jaedyn Krupper, Payton Maddy, Lowen Mincek and Laiken Orner.

The semifinal winners play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Shanksville-Stonycreek. The District 5 champion plays the District 6 third seed, and the District 5 runner-up travels to the District 7 winner.

District 7 Tournament

Class 3A Consolation

(2) Ligonier Valley vs. (1) Avonworth, at Gateway, 5 p.m.

The Rams will look to rebound from a 3-0 loss to South Park in the semifinals. South Park sophomore Sydney Sekely threw a perfect game. Sophomore Kaitlyn Polk hit two solo home runs.

Avonworth lost to Mohawk by a 5-3 margin in the semifinals. Avonworth is led by senior right-hander Alivia Lantzy, a North Carolina-Pembroke recruit, who has over 600 career strikeouts.

Ligonier Valley senior right-hander Cheyenne Piper, a Westminster College recruit, threw three straight no-hitters leading into the semifinals.

The consolation-game winner will face the District 6 champion, and the loser will meet District 10 champ Cambridge Springs.

Wednesday

Baseball

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Championship

(2) Southern Fulton vs. (1) Conemaugh Township, at Everett, 1:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township beat Turkeyfoot Valley 15-0 and Rockwood 13-2 over its two postseason victories. Sophomore D.J. Bambino finished 4-for-4, and senior Larry Weaver was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the win over Rockwood. Sophomore Colin Dinyar went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Zack Petree tossed four innings in the victory.

Five different Indians have driven in 20 or more runs this season, led by Weaver’s 27. Luke Weber has a .439 average, and Weaver is hitting .437 with eight doubles, four triples and five homers. Petree has a .400 average and has pitched 42 innings.

Southern Fulton has won three straight District 5 titles. The Indians beat Meyersdale 16-2 and Fannett-Metal 10-0. Sophomore Paul Hendershot has a 2.10 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 331/3 innings. Hendershot allowed one hit and fanned three in five shutout innings against Fannett-Metal.

The District 5 champion will play the District 7 runner-up, and the District 5 second-place finisher will meet the District 9 winner.

District 6 Tournament

Class 3A Championship

(4) Central Cambria vs. (2) Central, at Vets Field, Altoona, 7 p.m.

The Red Devils advanced to their first District 6 championship-game appearance with a 7-3 victory at top-seeded Forest Hills. Senior Joe Iacono doubled home two runs. Junior left-hander Owen Harringer allowed three runs over 61/3 innings to earn the victory.

Junior Grady Snyder leads the Red Devils with a .453 average, 29 hits, four doubles, five triples, one home run, 19 stolen bases and 17 RBIs.

Central defeated Huntingdon 10-0 in the semifinals. Central won District 6 titles in 2021 and 2022. Senior Griffin Snowberger hits .557 with four doubles and 22 RBIs. Six different players have driven in 20 or more runs.

The District 6 champion plays the District 7 third seed, and the District 6 runner-up travels to the District 7 champion.

Softball

District 5-8-9 Tournament

Class 3A Subregional Championship

(3) Bedford vs. (1) Chestnut Ridge, at Everett, 1:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge looks to repeat as subregional champion after the Lions defeated Punxsutawney 5-3 in 2023. The top-seeded Lions defeated No. 4 seed Somerset 10-0 in five innings during Friday’s semifinal. Chestnut Ridge is led by junior right-hander Britni Motter and senior shortstop Maya Wingard, a Grove City College recruit. Chestnut Ridge’s only two losses came to Forest Hills.

No. 3 seed Bedford went to Punxsutawney and defeated the Chucks 7-2. Freshman Bailey Mickle is hitting .492 with three doubles, four triples, two home runs, 12 stolen bases, 28 runs and 21 RBIs.

Chestnut Ridge beat Bedford 4-1 April 16.

The subregional champion will meet the District 7 runner-up, either Mohawk or South Park, June 3.

Thursday

Softball

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Consolation

(5) Glendale vs. (2) Conemaugh Valley, at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

The Blue Jays dropped a 13-4 decision to Claysburg-Kimmel. Conemaugh Valley received a two-run homer from two-time all-state catcher Katie Ledwich. Madalynn Stiffler added a two-run homer.

Conemaugh Valley has five players hitting over .400 in Megan Bilak (.597), Ledwich (.547), Kylee Ferguson (.478), Maddie McCleester (.426) and Isabella Winkelman (.403).

Glendale lost 4-1 to top-seeded West Branch. The Vikings are led by junior Madison Peterson’s .500 average, six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 RBIs.

The consolation-game winner will face the District 5 champion June 3.

Class 3A Championship

(2) Juniata vs. (1) Forest Hills, at Central Cambria, 6:30 p.m.

Winners of 12 straight games, Forest Hills seeks its first District 6 title in program history against a team it lost to in the 2023 district title game. The Rangers beat River Valley 13-3 in the quarterfinals and Philipsburg-Osceola 10-6 in the semifinals.

Eight Rangers, the LHAC West champs, provided at least one hit in the victory over Philipsburg-Osceola. Morgan Gdula and Aivah Maul each produced three knocks. Payton Pcola, winning pitcher Avery Smiach and Ana Spangler added two knocks apiece. Smiach struck out 10 batters.

Juniata edged Forest Hills 2-1 in eight innings. Left-hander Liz Gaisior struck out 19 Rangers in the victory. The senior and Fordham University signee fanned 28 Central Cambria batters in a 5-4 semifinal victory in 11 innings. Juniata scored four runs in the bottom of the 11th inning, which included Alexa Kuhn’s walk-off, two-run single with two outs.

Juniata’s only loss came May 1 to Susquenita, 2-0.

The District 6 champion will play the third seed from District 7 June 3. The District 6 runner-up travels to the District 3 champion.