Area baseball roundup | Richland begins Legion slate with victory over St. Michael

American Legion

Cambria County League

Richland 5, St. Michael 3: Colin Dinyar gunned down a runner at the plate from center field in the top of the sixth inning and produced a two-run single in the bottom of the frame to break a 3-all tie as the 56ers defeated the Saints Thursday. Dinyar finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Richland’s Ethan Janidlo doubled twice among his three hits and scored two runs. Dom Shank added two knocks and two runs. Jonah Horner struck out two batters in the seventh for the save. Luke Weber fanned five batters over three scoreless innings.

St. Michael received two hits each from Brody Custer and Tyler Orris. Kaden Christ struck out six batters and allowed three earned runs in 52/3 innings.

Johnstown Collegiate League

Mainline Pharmacy 4, The Hill Group 1: In Ebensburg, Karson Reffner drove in two runs, while Josh Ulery tallied two hits as Mainline Pharmacy beat The Hill Group at Central Cambria.

Ty Walton threw four scoreless innings for Mainline Pharmacy, which scored twice each in the fourth and sixth innings.

Calvin Iseminger doubled, and Ty Galusky scored twice.

Jace Irvin and Braden Staats each singled for The Hill Group.

Mainline Pharmacy 11, Laurel Auto Group 2 (5): In Ebensburg, a seven-run fifth inning led Mainline Pharmacy over Laurel Auto Group at Central Cambria.

Bryce Roberts totaled two hits and four RBIs for Mainline Pharmacy. Calvin Iseminger added two knocks. Karson Reffner doubled and scored three runs. Josh Ulery plated a pair of runs. Brody Roberts fired 22/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Laurel Auto Group’s Cam Colwell and Carson Shuglie each drove in a run.