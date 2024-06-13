Area baseball roundup | Martella's Pharmacy scores twice in bottom of 7th inning to edge Mainline Pharmacy.

Johnstown Collegiate League

Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Mainline Pharmacy 7: In Cresson, Martella’s Pharmacy scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Mainline Pharmacy at Mount Aloysius.

Steve Budash supplied two hits, including a triple, and two runs for Martella’s Pharmacy. Owen McDermott scored twice and pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory. Hunter Smith doubled and drove in two runs. Konner Pittman also doubled and stole two bases.

Mainline Pharmacy’s Calvin Iseminger drove in three runs, and Dane Harvey plated two. Brody Roberts and Cayden Turner each scored twice.

O 7, Laurel Auto Group 4 (9): O scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Laurel Auto Group in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

O’s Anthony Maseto doubled twice and drove in three runs. Aaron Alakson scored three times, and Devin Kreger doubled.

Evan Wiewiora struck out three batters over the final two innings for the victory.

Laurel Auto Group’s Owen Yoder homered and drove in three runs. Ryan Bushey added two hits, including a double.

Laurel Auto Group 3, The Hill Group 0: John Luke Bailey struck out five batters in a six-hit shutout to lead Laurel Auto Group to victory in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Laurel Auto Group’s Keegan Carr drove in two runs. Grant Dowden added two hits, and Logan Irvin doubled.

The Hill Group’s Brandon Yanity went 3-for-3.

American Legion

Cambria County League

St. Michael 4, Bedford 3: In Sidman, Gage Ruddek hit a two-run, walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Saints over the Hurricanes.

St. Michael’s Tyler Orris went 3-for-3 with a solo homer in the sixth. Jake Yatsky, who earned the victory in relief, added three knocks. Chase Williamson struck out seven batters over six innings.

Bedford went ahead 3-2 in the top of the seventh, scoring on a wild pitch.

Alex Kochara threw five scoreless innings, fanned four batters and allowed five hits for Bedford. Reece Musselman and Quincy Swaim each drove in a run.