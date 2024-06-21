Area baseball roundup | Mainline Pharmacy breaks away from O to prevail in Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League action

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Mainline Pharmacy 7, O 2: In Ebensburg, Ben Tomb struck out nine batters over five strong innings, while Elijah Dunn, Calvin Iseminger and Brook Williamson each drove in two runs Thursday to lead Mainline Pharmacy over O at Central Cambria.

Iseminger and Karson Reffner each doubled among their two hits. Josh Bryson tossed two innings of scoreless relief. Two runs in the fifth and sixth innings apiece led Mainline Pharmacy to victory.

O received one run batted in each from Kirk Bearjar and Connor Yoder, who tripled. O was limited to two hits.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Bedford 11, Richland 3: In Bedford, Nate Whysong went 3-for-4 with two runs and a triple to lead the Hurricanes over the 56ers.

Bedford’s Kole Clark (two RBIs) and Reece Musselman (double, three RBIs) each collected two hits. Gabe Taylor stole two bases. Musselman tossed five innings and allowed two runs.

Richland’s Glendon Griffith and Caden Robertson (two stolen bases) tallied two knocks apiece. Jonah Horner also stole two bases.

Wednesday

Richland 13, Ebensburg 1 (6): In Ebensburg, Dan Fesko fanned six batters over three scoreless innings, while three different 56ers drove in two runs in a victory.

Richland drew 12 walks and tallied three hits, including Dom Shank’s double. Glendon Griffith (two runs), Jonah Horner (two runs) and Braden Livingston each plated two runs. Luke Weber scored twice.

Jacob Kirsch led Ebensburg with two hits, including a double.