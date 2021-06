Area Baseball Roundup: Litchfield wins 3 of 4 at BOLD legion tournament

Jun. 28—BIRD ISLAND — Litchfield went 3-1 at the 19th annual BOLD Legion Baseball Tournament this weekend, capping off the weekend with a 7-2 victory Sunday over Marshall.

Bennett Lecher was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Litchfield Post 104. Bauer Wahl went 2-for-3 with a double and a run, and Winky Estrada finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Avery Liestman locked up the win after striking out six over five innings. Ben Alsleben followed up with two scoreless innings.

Litchfield 7,

Marshall 2

Marshall 000 020 0-2 6 1

Litchfield 003 022 x-7 9 0

Hitting — Marshall: Not available ... Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-3 2b r bb, Hunter Thel 1-3 r-2 bb, Winky Estrada 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Bennett Lecher 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Ben Alsleben 1-4 2b r, Avery Liestman 1-3 2b rbi, Drew Kotzer 1-3 rbi-2, Riley Taber 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Marshall: Not available ... Litchfield: Liestman (W) 5-4-2-2-2-6, Alsleben 2-2-0-0-2-3

Litchfield 7,

Dassel-Cokato 4

Bauer Wahl, Winky Estrada and Christian Kelsey each had two hits for Litchfield in a win over Dassel-Cokato on Saturday.

Wahl finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Estrada drove in three runs, going 2-for-4, and Kelsey was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Dassel-Cokato 020 100 1-4 9 0

Litchfield 012 400 x-7 9 3

Hitting — Dassel-Cokato: Not available ... Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-4 r-2 rbi-2, Hunter Thiel 1-2 2b, Winky Estrada 2-4 rbi-3 sb, Christian Kelsey 2-3 2b r rbi, Drew Kotzer 1-2 2b rbi sf, Bennett Lecher 1-3 r, Noah Schow 0-2 r, Andreas Joyner 0-0 r-2 bb-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Dassel-Cokato: Not available ... Litchfield: Beau Weseloh (W) 4-6-3-2-2-3, Ben Alsleben 3-3-1-0-1-6

Millard 8,

Litchfield 6

Litchfield closed the gap with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. But the Millard (Nebraska) Sox were able to hang on for the victory on Saturday.

Riley Taber went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Litchfield. Drew Kotzer added two hits and an RBI in the loss.

Millard 202 020 2-8 11 2

Litchfield 000 021 3-6 11 1

Hitting — Millard: Not available ... Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 1-2 r, Hunter Thiel 1-4 r, Winky Estrada 1-3, Riley Taber 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Bennett Lecher 1-4 r, Caden Besemer 1-3 r rbi bb, Beau Weseloh 1-4 3b rbi-2, Christian Kelsey 1-4 r sb, Drew Kotzer 2-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Millard: Not available ... Litchfield: Besemer (L) 5-9-6-4-1-0, Taber 2-2-2-2-3-1

Litchfield 4, West St. Paul 2

Winky Estrada went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI to help Litchfield beat West St. Paul on Friday.

West St. Paul 000 110 0-2 5 1

Litchfield 001 030 x-4 5 4

Hitting — West. St. Paul: Tristin Tillmany 1-3 r, Joseph Middleton 1-3, Abraham Mogelson 1-4, Ryan Dietz 0-3 r, Andrew Boyken 1-3 rbi, Jacob Zenner 1-3 ... Litchfield: Buaer Wahl 2-3 r, Hunter Thiel 0-2 r bb, Winky Estrada 3-3 r rbi-3 2b 3b, Noah Schow 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — West. St. Paul: Zachary Klemz (L) 5-5-4-3-2-7, Zenner 1-0-0-0-0-1... Litchfield: Thiel (W) 6 2/3 -5-2-0-2-7, Beau Weseloh 1/3-0-0-0-0-0

New Ulm 10,

Glenwood-Lowry 2

Ben Sehr went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Josh Giefer was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Ethan Stade was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead New Ulm at Glenwood.

Torii Johnson was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run and Riley Johnson was 2-for-4 with two rbi and a stolen base for Glenwood-Lowry.

New Ulm 303 400 0-10 10 0

Glenwood-Lowry 002 000 0-2 7 1

Hitting — New Ulm: Jackson Bode 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Ben Sehr 2-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b sb, Carter Lang 1-4 r rbi 2b, Jaden\ Drill 0-3 r, Tony Geiger 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Josh Giefer 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Ethan Stade 2-3 rbi bb 2b, M. Mortensen 1-4 rbi-2 ... Glenwood-Lowry: Mitchell Gruber 1-3 bb, Torii Johnson 2-3 r bb, Darion Alexander 1-3 bb, Riley Johnson 2-4 rbi-2 sb, Hunter Johnson 1-3, Jace Lindemann 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — New Ulm: Drill 3-3-2-2-4-2, Lang (W) 4-4-0-0-0-7 ... Glenwood-Lowry: Alexander 2-2-3-3-2-1, Jacob Blair 2-6-7-6-3-3, Johnson 3-2-0-0-0-6

Junior Legion

Starbuck 10,

Osakis 0

Blake Andreas and Jack Majerus each had three hits for Starbuck in a six-inning junior legion win over Osakis at Glenwood.

Majerus had a double, a triple and a run scored while Andreas finished with a doble and two runs.

Osakis 000 000- 0 5 2

Starbuck 110 116-10 17 2

Hitting — Osakis: Not available ... Starbuck: Blake Andreas 3-3 2b r-2, Austin Ballhagen 1-4 r-2, Dylan Alexander 2-3 r rbi sf, Nathan Dell 2-4, Jack Majerus 3-4 2b 3b r, Jack Larson 1-4 r, Alex Panitzke 1-2 r, PJ Johnson 2-4 r, Cole Baker 1-3, Ryland Martin 1-1, Thomas Poegel 0-0 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Osakis: Not available ... Starbuck: Not available