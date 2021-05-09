Area baseball roundup: Howard's racks up the runs in win over Elkton

May 9—ELKTON — Howard experienced an offensive explosion in a 19-0 win over Elkton Sunday in prep baseball action.

The Tigers scored four runs in four of five innings, clubbing 11 hits in the win. Jack Neises went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Luke Koepsell drove in three runs. Jaxon Kampshoff and Samuel Callies each had two RBIs, while Riley Genzlinger went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Colby Claussen and Jace Sifore also had an RBI apiece.

Genzlinger also earned the shutout on the mound for Howard (8-0), allowing two hits and no walks, while fanning nine in five innings.

Garret Neill, Riley Hunter and Jacob Timm combined to allow 19 earned runs on 11 hits and 11 walks for the Blue Sox.

The Tigers host Clark Area Friday in Canova. Elkton (3-5) travels to Madison Wednesday.

Parkston/Ethan/Tripp 10, Scotland/Menno 0

PARKSTON — Logan Heidinger and Max Scott combined to throw a no-hitter and drove in six runs as Parkston/Ethan/Tripp blanked Scotland/Menno Friday in prep baseball action.

Heidinger stuck out three and walked three in four innings, while Scott struck out two in one inning of relief. Heidinger and Scott also added three RBIs apiece at the plate.

Kade Bialas went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for PET (9-3), while Landon Sudbeck also drove in a run.

Jacob Schott allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings for the Trappers.

PET travels to Vermillion Wednesday. Scotland/Menno (2-9) hosts Hanson/Aurora Wednesday in Scotland.

Sioux Valley 6, WWSSC 3

VOLGA — Sioux Valley scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Friday.

The Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on RBI singles by Cooper Hainy and Tyler Kole, but the Cossacks came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame. In the fifth, an error plated a run, while Jakob Ziegler drove in two more with a single.

Avry Mangan went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Sioux Valley (7-2), while Connor Gross did not allow an earned run on four hits in five innings and struck out seven.

Hainy, Coen Harvey and Gerritt Brandenburg combined to allow five earned runs on seven hits and fanned five for WWSSC (3-8).

The Blackhawks travel to Redfield on May 18. The Cossacks Dell Rapids/St. Mary on May 19 in Dell Rapids.