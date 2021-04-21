Area Baseball Roundup: Call, KMS shut down TMB in 5 innings

Apr. 21—SUNBURG — Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior left-hander Alex Call struck out 11 in a one-hitter as the Fighting Saints beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.

Isaac Rudningen was 3-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in the Camden Conference baseball win. Isaac Call finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a pair of runs. Jared Cortez went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for KMS.

The Panthers' lone hit came from a Travis Willhite single to lead off the fifth inning.

Alex Call struck out the first six TMB players, finishing with seven strikeouts his first time through the batting order.

The Fighting Saints are back at home Thursday, hosting Lakeview.

KMS 10,

T-M-B 0 (5)

T-M-B 000 00- 0 1 4

KMS 003 25-10 10 0

Hitting — T-M-B: Travis Willhite 1-2 ... KMS: Jared Cortez 2-4 r-2 rbi, Wylee Lottman 1-2 r-3 rbi sb, Isaac Call 2-3 r-2 rbi-3, Devon Swanson 1-3 rbi, Isaac Rudningen 3-3 r sb, Hunter Wilts 1-2 r, Alex Call 0-0 rbi sb-2 sf, Brody Forsell 0-3 rbi, Jaiden Henjum 0-0 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — T-M-B: Jayden Torgeson (L) 2 2/3-6-3-3-1-5, Nathan Fulte 1 1/3-2-5-5-4-0, Andy LaVoy 0-2-2-0-0-0 ... KMS: A. Call (W) 5-1-0-0-1-11.

Canby 11,

D-B 9

Dawson-Boyd came back from an 8-1 deficit to take a 9-8 lead over Canby after the top of the fifth inning. But in the bottom half, the Lancers scored three runs and took the lead for good in a Camden Conference victory at Canby.

Jordy Ries was 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base for Canby. Evan Engersmoe was also 2-for-3 with a pair of runs in the victory.

Aiden Swenson led the Blackjacks' offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a run scored and three stolen bases. Teammate Dusty Deuth went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

D-B 100 440 0-9 12 0

Canby 053 030 x-11 7 0

Hitting — D-B: Blake Thompson 2-4 r-2 sb-2, Braxton Hahn 1-3 r-2 sb-2, Aiden Swenson 3-4 r rbi-2 sb-3, Brayden Hahn 1-4 r rbi, Dusty Deuth 2-3 rbi-3 sb, Aric Gruwell 1-4 sb, Codie Johnson 1-3 sb, Preston Johnson 1-2 r-2 sb, Cade Beur 0-1 r sb-2 ... Canby: Tanner Drietz 1-3 r-2 rbi sb, Hunter Cleveland 1-3 rbi-4, Kaden Reyerson 1-4 rbi, Jordy Ries 2-3 r-2 sb, Evan Engersmoe 2-3 2b r-2 sb, Easton Antony 0-1 r rbi, Rylee Sigler 0-3 r sb-2, Liam MacArthur 0-2 r, Ruether 0-0 r, Sawyer Drietz 0-2 r sb.

Story continues

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — D-B: Swenson 1 2/3-2-5-5-5-3, Thompson 1 1/3-2-3-3-4-4, C. Johnson (L) 3-3-3-3-3-5 ... Canby: Cleveland 3 1/3-7-5-5-6-5, Reyerson (W) 3 2/3-5-4-4-1-3.

West Central

BOLD 8,

Montevideo 0

Avery Herdina struck out 12 in a complete game and also went 2-for-4 at the plate for BOLD in a victory over Montevideo at Bird Island.

Herdina allowed five singles and two walks. He also drove in a run.

The Warriors' Aiden Elfering had a solo home run to lead off the third inning, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Zeke Walton was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

For the Thunder Hawks, Colby Buseman was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. He was also hit with the loss despite striking out six with no walks over five innings.

Montevideo 000 000 0-0 5 3

BOLD 012 032 x-8 9 2

Hitting — Montevideo: Kaden Boike 1-3, Colby Buseman 1-2 sb, Brady Snell 1-3, Gage Augeson 1-2, Isaac Moravetz 1-2 ... BOLD: Avery Herdina 2-4 rbi, Aidan Elfering 2-3 hr r-2 rbi sb, Zeke Walton 2-3 r-2 rbi, Tim Peppel 1-3 r rbi, Owen Flann 1-3 r sb-2, Ryan King 1-3 r sb-2, Xavier Basadula 0-4 rbi, Tate Sheehan 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Montevideo: Buseman (L) 5-8-6-5-0-6, Augeson 1-1-2-0-0-1 ... BOLD: Herdina 7-5-0-0-2-12.

Benson 4,

Melrose 1

Sam Lenarz went all seven innings, allowing no earned runs, to help host Benson beat Melrose.

Lenarz struck out six and walked two, scattering three hits. He also was 1-for-3 with a run.

Josh Norby had a two-run single in Benson's three-run first inning. The Braves also got a nice running catch from Dylan Ascheman in the sixth. Melrose had one run in and runners on second and third when Ascheman made his catch.

"It was a pretty clean game, pitching-wise and defensively," Benson head coach Mark Grussing said.

Benson faced its third straight left-hander.

Melrose 000 001 0-1 3 2

Benson 300 001 x-4 6 1

Hitting — Melrose: G. Moscho 1-3 R, G. Schwieters 1-3, D. Gertken 0-2 RBI, T. Rademacher 1-3 ... Benson: P. Minchow 0-3 R BB, Sam Lenarz 1-3 R, Sam Grussing 1-3, C. Hedman 0-3 R, Josh Norby 2-3 R RBI-2, Kellen Schmidt 1-2, Carter Holmquist 1-3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Melrose: G. Moscho (L) IP-6-6-4-0-1-6 ... Benson: Lenarz (W) 7-3-1-0-2-6

Minnewaska 8,

Morris/CA 4

Mitchell Gruber went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Darion Alexander tossed 6- 2/3 solid innings to lead Minnewaska to the victory at Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Alexander went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two walks for the Lakers, who used a five-run fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie.

Brandon Jergenson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Zach Bruns was 1-for-3 with two runs, a walk, a double and a stolen base, for the Tigers.

Minnewaska 110 141 0-8 10 3

Morris/CA 003 010 0-4 8 1

Hitting — Minnewaska: Mitchell Gruber 3-4 R-2 RBI BB 2B, Aaron Versteeg 1-3 R BB-2 SB, Darion Alexander 1-2 RBI-2 BB-2 2B, Riley Johnson 0-4 RBI-2 BB, Dalton Friedrichs 0-4 BB, Jacob Blair 1-4 R BB , Sam Hested 1-3 R BB, Adam Myslicki 1-2 R RBI BB 2B, Hunter Johnson 0-0 R BB, Jace Lindemann 2-3 R RBI ... Morris/CA: Ross Marty 1-4 R 2B, Brandon Jergenson 2-4 R RBI 2B-2, Zach Bruns 1-3 R-2 BB 2B SB, Sam Kleinwolterink 2-3 RBI-3 BB 2B, Will Breuer 2-3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Minnewaska: Alexander (W) 6.2-7-4-1-2-6, Gruber 0.1-1-0-0-0-1 ... Morris/CA: Bruns 4-3-3-2-6-5, Tristan Raths (L) 3-7-5-5-5-1

Wright County

Litchfield 6,

Annandale 2

Avery Liestman struck out nine and walked no one in seven innings to help Litchfield to the victory at Annandale.

Liestman scattered four hits, allowing two runs, one earned.

Beau Weseloh went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Dragons.

Litchfield 010 023 0-6 5 3

Annandale 002 000 0-2 4 3

Hitting — Litchfield: Lecher 1-2 RBI-2 BB-2, Ben Alsleben 1-3 R BB, Avery Liestman 0-4 R, Estrada 0-2 R BB, Beau Weseloh 2-3 R RBI, Christian Kelsey 0-2 R RBI, Dollerschell 1-3 R ... Annandale: Gagnon 0-3 RBI, Unzicker 1-3, Niedzielski 1-3, Bowman 1-2 R, Peterson 1-2 R

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Litchfield: Liestman (W) 7-4-2-1-0-9 ... Annandale: Jones (L) 5-3-3-1-2-1, Miller 1-2-3-1-2-0, Schmidt 1-0-0-0-0-1

Central Minnesota

ACGC 16,

EV-W 3 (6)

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City reached double figures for the second straight game, beating Eden Valley-Watkins for a Central Minnesota Conference win in Eden Valley.

Jaxon Behm had a grand slam for the Falcons, finishing 1-for-5. Zach Bagley was 1-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI while Keegan Kessler-Gros was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Malcolm Ludwig chipped in with one hit, two runs and an RBI.

For the Eagles, Jared Geislinger was 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

ACGC 307 015-16 7 2

EV-W 100 200- 3 5 3

Hitting — ACGC: Jaxon Behm 1-5 hr r rbi-4, Zach Bagley 1-4 2b r-4 rbi, Josh Kingery 1-2 r rbi, Logan Straumann 1-3 r-3, Jack Peterson 1-2 rbi-2, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-3 r rbi-2, Malcolm Ludwig 1-3 r-2 rbi, Masson Hiltner 0-2 r-2 rbi ... EV-W: Gavin Mathies 1-3, Myles Dziengel 1-2 r, Jared Geislinger 1-2 2b r rbi, Ryan Thomas 1-3, Caden Neiman 1-2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — ACGC: Peterson (W) 2-1-1-0-1-3, Behm 2 2/3-4-2-0-1-2, Bagley 1 1/3-0-0-0-2-3 ... EV-W: Jackson Geislinger (L) 2 2/3-3-9-3-6-1, Dziengel 1 1/3-2-1-1-3-1, Geislinger 2-2-6-2-6-2.

Non-Conference

RCW 5,

Wabasso 4

Brandan Hoberg went six solid innings on the mound and was 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Renville County West past the host Wabasso Rabbits.

RCW (1-2) also got two hits from Tyler Froland and Ayden Gustafson. Gustafson recorded three outs in the seventh for the save. The Rabbits scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh off Hoberg.

RCW plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Dawson-Boyd.

RCW 103 010 0-5 8 5

Wabasso 001 102 -4 7 1

Hitting — RCW: Brandan Hoberg 2-4 R-2, Tyler Froland 2-3 R-2, Ayden Gustafson 2-4 ... Wabasso: Colby Wall 2-4 RBI, Ty Altermatt 1-4 RBI-2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — RCW: Hoberg (W) 6-7-4-1-3-6, Gustafson (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-0 ... Wabasso: Carter Benz (L) 2.2-5-4-3-0-5, Altermatt 4.1-3-1-0-3-3.