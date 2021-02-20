Feb. 20—Area Athletics — Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Friday started with a bang as Nathaniel Jilek, Trinity High School, launched the national letter of intent day with his commitment to play football at Dickinson State University.

"Every day is a great day to be a Titan, but these signing ones are really great days to be a Titan," Coach John Odermann posted in a social media post concerning Jilek's signing with DSU.

In other news, southwester North Dakota featured an epic night of events in a variety of sports as many Western Edge teams closed the book on their regular seasons.

In wrestling, Dickinson High School junior Troy Berg earned back-to-back state championships with an 11-4 decision in the 152-pound weight division. In Class B, Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger-Scranton earned his state championship with a 25-5 fall victory.

In gymnastics, the Dickinson High gymnastics team earned its fourth straight WDA first place finish with an overall team score of 145.500; Jamestown placed second with 144.125 and Bismarck Legacy rounded out the field in third with 141.700. Midgets' sophomore Amy Fridley led the charge for the Midgets, placing first in the all-around with a score of 37.475. Jamestown gymnast Haley Nelson nearly secured first with a score of 37.250.

In high school hockey, the Dickinson High School girls hockey team played its final game of the season against Williston, falling to the Coyotes 2-1 in a tightly contested match-up.

In collegiate basketball, both of Dickinson State University's basketball teams closed out their regular season schedule against Valley City Vikings at home court, but neither team could close the season with wins.

In high school girls basketball, the regional tournament for Class B Region 7 officially went underway with play-in games across southwestern North Dakota simultaneously occurring at 6 p.m. Mott-Regent battled Beach in a match-up that featured tremendous play from underclassmen; Bowman County battled Richardton-Taylor; Heart River battled New England and Glen Ullin-Hebron battled Killdeer. All of the winners, listed below, will play in the second round on Monday Feb. 22.

Beach boys basketball,

No games.

Beach girls basketball,

Beach, 53, at Mott-Regent, 67. The Buccaneers end its season with a record of 7-11.

Bowman County boys basketball,

No games.

Bowman County girls basketball,

Richardton-Taylor, 32, at Bowman County, 71. The Bulldogs (15-6) advances to the second round to play Hazen (11-9) on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Dickinson High boys basketball,

No games.

Dickinson High girls basketball,

No games.

Dickinson High boys hockey,

No games.

Dickinson High girls hockey,

Williston, 2, Dickinson, 1. The Midgets end its season with a record of 1-14.

Dickinson High wrestling,

Junior Troy Berg earns back-to-back state champion honors with an 11-4 decision in the 152-pound weight division.

Dickinson High gymnastics,

Dickinson placed first at WDA with 145.500. Amy Fridley placed first with 37.475, Jamestown gymnast Haley Nelson placed second with 37.250, followed by Midgets' Brooklyn Deguzman placing third with 36.250 and Rylee Olson placing fourth with 36.150.

Dickinson High boys swimming,

No matches.

Dickinson State men's basketball,

Valley City, 78, at Dickinson State, 69. The Blue Hawks end its regular season with a record of 9-16 overall, 6-8 in NSAA.

Dickinson State women's basketball,

Valley City, 79, at Dickinson State, 63. The Blue Hawks end its regular season with a record of 8-12 overall, 6-8 in NSAA.

Dickinson State wrestling,

No duals.

Glen Ullin-Hebron boys basketball,

No games.

Glen Ullin Hebron girls basketball,

Killdeer, 32, at Glen Ullin-Hebron, 57. The Bearcats (11-8) will advance to take on Dickinson Trinity (12-8) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Heart River boys basketball,

No games.

Heart River girls basketball,

New England, 44, at Heart River, 67. The Cougars (9-11) will advance to take on Beulah (14-7) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Hettinger-Scranton boys basketball,

No games.

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball,

No games.

Killdeer boys basketball,

No games.

Killdeer girls basketball,

Killdeer, 32, at Glen Ullin-Hebron, 57. The Cowboys ends its season with a record of 2-17.

Mott-Regent boys basketball,

No games.

Mott-Regent girls basketball,

Beach, 53, at Mott-Regent, 67. The Wildfire (10-9) advances to the second round to play top-seeded Hettinger-Scranton (17-4) on Monday at 1 p.m. MST.

New England boys basketball,

No games.

New England girls basketball,

New England, 44, at Heart River, 67. The Tigers ends its season with a record of 4-18.

Richardton-Taylor boys basketball,

No games.

Richardton-Taylor girls basketball,

Richardton-Taylor, 32, at Bowman County, 71. The Raiders ends its season with a record of 2-19.

Trinity Catholic boys basketball,

No games.

Trinity Catholic girls basketball,

No games.

