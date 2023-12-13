Area athletes garner all-state awards

Dec. 12—Joplin running back and South Dakota State commit Quin Renfro led a list of area athletes named to the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6 all-state first team.

Lamar Coach Jared Beshore was named the Class 2 Coach of the Year and Lamar's Khiler Nance was picked as Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to the state championship earlier this month.

A number of other area football players were selected to various teams.

The postseason honors were announced Tuesday.

Joplin tight end Whit Hafer, a University of Missouri commit, and Eagles offensive lineman Dontrell Holt, an Iowa State commit, were both named to the Class 6 second team. Joplin linebacker Jonathan Williams also was a second-team pick for the Eagles.

In Class 5, Webb City's Shaun Hunt was selected to the first team and teammate Christian Brock, a linebacker, was picked for the second team, along with Carthage offensive lineman Edward Carreto. Webb City defensive lineman Tucker Liberatore and defensive back Andrew Young were third-team picks along with Carthage defensive back Langston Morgan, running back Landyn Collins and receiver Karson Murray.

Carl Junction's Johnny Starks earned first-team honors as a linebacker in Class 4 and Nevada's Talan Chandler was a first teamer as an offensive lineman. Also in Class 4, McDonald County's Toby Moore, a UNLV commit, was a second-team selection on the offensive line. Also picked for the second team were McDonald County defensive lineman Jayce Hitt and defensive back Josh Pacheco. Nevada running back Jack Cheaney and linebacker Henry Campbell also were second-team picks in Class 4.

Seneca boasted four first-team picks in Class 3 in running back Jackson Marrs, offensive lineman Brian Bigbee, linebacker Morgan Vaughn and defensive back Blake Hurn. Quarterback Gavyn Hoover was a second-team pick for the Indians. Seneca receiver Ethan Altic, offensive lineman Jace Renfro and defensive end Nolan Napier were all third-team picks in Class 3, along with Mount Vernon running back Braden Dodson and Aurora linebacker Jose Ibarra.

Lamar's Chase Querry was a top selection at receiver and joined eight other Tigers: Ian Ngugi, offensive linemen Aiden Lovell and Ayden Forst; defensive linemen Mario Delapena and Rourke Dillon; defensive end Trace Wooldridge; defensive back Alex Wilkerson; and Nance on the Class 2 first team.

Sarcoxie punter Garrett Smith was also a first-team selection. Ngugi also was a second-team pic as a return specialist. Lamar running back Logan Kish was a third-team selection for Lamar.

Lockwood running back Nik Thieman was a first-team selection in eight-man. Lockwood offensive lineman Miles Neely and linebacker Hank Eggerman were both second-team picks. Liberal linebacker Brodie Wilson and receiver Quincy Bazal were both third-team selections in eight-man.