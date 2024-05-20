Area athletes compete in Class 2 state tack meet

May 20—COLUMBIA, Mo. — Area athletes placed in a number of events at the MSHSAA Class 2 State Track and Field Championships last weekend.

Boys' results

College Heights Christian School (Levi Durling, Caleb Quade, Derek Bowman and Colsen Dockens) finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:28:65.

Quade was fifth in the triple jump with a 12.89-meter leap. College Heights (Logan Decker, Ethan Ukena, Quade, Durling) also finished sixth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.13.

Decker was eighth in the long jump with a 6.38-meter leap.

Diamond's Zachary Roughton was third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.41) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.42).

Sarcoxie (Antonio Benito, Noah Garrison, Blake Heckmaster and Garrett Smith) finished seventh in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.45 and Gatlon Malotte was seventh in the pole vault (3.78 meters).

Girls' results

Jasper's Crystal Smith captured a state championship in the 100-meter hurdles (14.81). Smith also was third in the long jump (5.46 meters) and eighth in the high jump (1.5 meters).

Pierce City's Paige Fenske tied for sixth in the pole vault (2.8 meters) and Emma Hunt was eighth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:20.96.