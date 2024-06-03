Area athletes compete at 3A state track

Several area athletes competed at the KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility on Saturday, with several capturing top-15 finishers against some of Kentucky’s best performers.

Daviess County’s Ellie Girten tied for fourth in the girls’ high jump (5-00) to lead the Lady Panthers.

Lucy Spaw placed 11th in the 800-meter run (2:22), and the 4x800 relay team of Spaw, Blakely Greer, Mallory Raines and Haley Wolfe finished 14th (10:13).

DC’s Connor White was ninth in the boys’ long jump (20-05.25) and 14th in the 100-meter dash (11.17). Kolyn Cruz took 15th in the discus (130-07).

Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski earned fourth in the girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:04.92) and eight in the 3,200 (11:08.35).

Mary Ann Lyons led Apollo with a sixth-place finish in the girls’ discus (105-07). Emily Bertke was 14th in the 200 (26.33), Analea Sanders finished 14th in the 100 (12.71), and the 4x100 relay team of Bertke, Sanders, JaLynn Madi and Kamilee Gant was 12th (50.96).

Demetrius Holloway finished 11th for Apollo in the 300 hurdles (41.50), and the 4x800 relay team of Emmitt Brock, Noah Gray, Micah Faulls and Josh Thomas was also 11th (8:19.12). Brock took 12th in the 800 (2:00.41).

Apollo’s mixed 2x50 relay team of Gant and Nick Grant was 14th (18.35).

Owensboro’s 4x200 relay team of Zah’Niyah Board, Nakiyah Voyles, Kimora Duncan and Jazmine Robinson finished 10th (1:48.36). The Lady Devils’ 4x100 relay with Board, Duncan, Kaleigh Brown and Kianna November was 14th (51.23).

Muhlenberg County’s Bryce Revo finished eighth in the 1,600-meter run (4:28.59). The Mustangs’ Aiden Bilbro took 10th in the 400 (50.31).