Area athletes battle at track and field state championships

The WIAA 2024 State Track and Field Championships took place over the course of Friday and Saturday in La Crosse and several area athletes had strong showings at the meet. Day two saw the crowning of many athletes in the area as state champions.

Among runners taking home a state title is Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Dewey. The Old Abes senior won the boys Division 1 800 meter after running a 1:52.02. Second place was River Falls’ Quinlan Andrews with a 1:52.41. Dewey also had a 10th place finish in the 1600 meter.

Bloomer’s Ciara Hartman was all over the leaderboards over the weekend. The freshman won the girls Division 2 3200 meter by nearly nine full seconds and was a part of the Blackhawks 4x800 meter relay team along with three other freshmen in Aliya Hartman, Sophie Strand and Briella Hartman. The four freshmen combined to win the state title with a time of 9:23.18. Ciara Hartman also placed third in the 1600.

As a team, Bloomer finished fifth in the girls Division 2 standings. Rice Lake finished in a tie for first in the girls Division 2 state title. The Warriors tied Freedom with 45 points. Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee won the 400 meter dash for the fourth time and placed second in the 200 meter. Eliana’s sister Adaline won the high jump.

In the boys Division 2 meet, Altoona’s Joey Lundy ran a 1:54.91 to place fourth in the 800 meter.

Shifting back to Division 1 boys action, it was a highly successful tournament for Chippewa Falls. The Cardinals finished fifth in the standings as a team and even had an event champion.

The Cardinals team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Jackson LeMay, Carter Bowe and Sam Hebert teamed up to bring home the gold in the boys 4x400 relay with a time of 3:16.29. LeMay, Bowe and Faschingbauer also ran with Jackson Bohland to place second in the 4x200 relay. Hebert earned the silver medal in the 400 meter dash.

Down in Division 3, a number of area teams and athletes had strong performances. In the girls standings, four area teams finished in the top 10. Cadott finished ninth, Immanuel Lutheran placed eighth, Fall Creek came in fourth and Cameron was the Division 3 girls runner-up. The Comets had 39 points while champion Deerfield finished with 42.

Cameron had eight different top 10 finishers across several events. Some of the Comets best performers included Lexi Kuffel, placing second in the 400 meter and Inez Schmidt taking the silver in the 1600. Schmidt and Kuffel, along with Lauren Pearson and Bridgette Mohns, also won the 4x400 relay.

Regis’ team of Sydney Marx, Ashley Chilson, Hallie Albright and Carly Borst came in second in the 4x400, fourth in the 4x200, as well as seventh in the 4x100. The Ramblers as a team finished 14th in the Division 3 girls standings.

Fall Creek’s high standing in the girls team rankings was due in no small part to the efforts of Alena Sanfelippo. The junior won the pole vault by a full foot, clearing 12 feet. The Division 3 state record is 12-03. Sanfelippo also came in second in the long jump and third in the triple jump.

Cadott had a champion in Iszy Sonnentag. The Hornets sophomore won the girls 400 meter with a time of 56.80. Sonnentag also finished fourth in 100 meter hurdles and came in third in the 4x800 along with Emma Kowalczyk, Cortney Weggen and Jaycee Stephens.

Audrey Arndt had a strong day on the girls side for Immanuel Lutheran. The Lancers junior took home the silver in the 100 meter and 100 meter hurdles and bronze in the 200 meter.

On the field, Jeanette Hydukovich from Colfax won the girls Division 3 discus throw and came in fourth in shot put.

On the boys side of Division 3, Boyceville’s Caden Wold won the boys long jump by over a foot. The Bulldogs senior, along with Peter Wheeldon, Jon Madison and JJ Kurschner, came in seventh in the 4x200 relay.

Also in the boys Division 3 4x200 relay was the Regis team of Sawyer Webster, Ian Andrews, Austin Rideout and Evrett Tait who finished fifth in the competition. The four would also place seventh in the 4x100.

Andrews and Tait ran as individuals along with Ramblers teammate Alex Figy in the 100 meter. Tait finished in fifth place with a time of 11.29, Andrews placed eighth and Figy came in 10th.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Memorial’s team of Jake Weigel, Andrew Simpson, Khail Belden and Sam Cotton placed fourth in the boys 4x100.

On the girls side of Division 1, Chippewa Falls’ Ava Krista placed fifth in the triple jump and 11th in the long jump. Menomonie’s Lauren McCalla finished fifth in the 800 meter and ninth in the 1600 meter.

Full meet results can be found at wiaawi.org.