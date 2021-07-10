Area amateur baseball roundup: Alexandria Angels stage comeback against Winner/Colome Pheasants

Jul. 10—WINNER — Alexandria rallied from a 4-2 deficit to knock off Winner/Colome 7-4 in a Sunshine League amateur baseball contest on Friday at Leahy Bowl.

Jed Schmidt finished 3 of 4 and drove in four runs, including an RBI double in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie. The Angels tacked on two more runs in the same inning to reach the final margin.

Adam Durfee finished 2 of 4 and smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3. Peyton Smith went 2 of 4 and drove in a run. Jordan Gau and Pierce Smith each had a hit.

Ethan Davis earned the win. He struck out four batters, walked two batters, allowed no hits and no runs in four relief innings. Starter Tyson Gau allowed eight hits, three earned runs, issued two walks and struck out four batters in his five-inning start.

For Winner/Colome, Reed Harter and Dillon Lambley had two hits apiece. Derek Graesser, Austin Richey, Zach Harter and Oscar Pravecek each had a hit. Richey drove in a pair of runs, while Chandler Bakley had an RBI.

Connor Hopkins took the loss. He allowed three hits, three runs and struck out five batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Winner/Colome starter Derek Graesser fanned 10 batters, allowed six hits, four earned runs and walked three batters in his 5.1-inning start.

Alexandria (12-1, 9-1 Sunshine League) plays at Dimock-Emery on Sunday in Sunshine League action. Winner/Colome (10-4, 6-4 Sunshine League) hosts Parkston on Sunday in a Sunshine League contest.

Redfield 5, Platte 2

REDFIELD — Redfield's Jared Kuehn cracked two home runs and drove in four runs in a non-league amateur baseball win over Platte on Friday.

Kuehn finished 2 of 4 and hit a pair of two-run homers. Barret Wren added two hits, while Mitch Babcock, Taylor Musgrowe, Drew Masat, Justin Link, Easton Miller and Tommy Gregg each had a hit.

Link earned the win after striking out nine batters and allowing nine hits. He allowed two earned runs and walked one batter in his eight-inning start.

For Platte, Michael Buitenbos, Owen London and Derek Soukup had two hits apiece. Richard Sternberg, Hayden Kuiper and Jarod Severson each had hits. Austin Plooster was tagged with the loss. He allowed six hits, four earned runs, struck out four batters and issued five walks in his 4.2-inning start.

Platte (7-5) hosts Mount Vernon on Sunday in Sunshine League action.