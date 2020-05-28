Are fantasy drafters overlooking San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert?
Raheem Mostert delivered some memorable weeks and stat lines late last season. Yet, his current ADP is hovering around the 60th pick — well beyond the cream of the running back crop.
For his part, Mostert himself has stated that he’s been gaining the muscle necessary to deliver a 200+ carry workload.
But are we undervaluing him in 2020 fantasy? Matt Harmon asks Dalton Del Don to give his thoughts in the video above.
Unlike other fantasy experts, Dalton is high on Mostert, and a main reason is due to every back after the top-10 having question marks — some more questionable than Mostert. Meanwhile, Mostert finished No. 1 in rushing DVOA in 2019, while his backfield mate Tevin Coleman finished third from last.
Many may believe volume to be a concern for Mostert, considering he plays in a Kyle Shanahan system built to support multiple running backs, but Mostert proved last year that he gets the red-zone carries; a leg up on the competition. Not to mention, he should get targets thanks to his history as a wide receiver. Oh, and Matt Breida’s departure freed up 150 touches, which should add a healthy increase to Mostert’s workload.
Worried about Jerick McKinnon? He’s coming off multiple serious surgeries — the chances of him being counted for a heavier workload than Mostert are few.
Even with a couple of talented backfield mates, Dalton says Mostert should still produce on a team with a great offense, and his upside is first-round fantasy value.