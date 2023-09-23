Ardsley plows ahead against Byram Hills football for a third straight win to open season

ARMONK – On a day suited for sleeping in, Michael Rende adapted to the early wake-up call, adjusted for the rainy weather and powered straight ahead, leading Ardsley to a third straight win to open the season.

The only thing missing from the 27-9 victory was mud.

It was an old school performance by the lanky senior quarterback, who rumbled for 202 yards Saturday and barreled into the end zone twice.

The Bobcats fed that momentum with four turnovers.

“We’ve realized we can become a very scrappy team,” Rende said. “Knowing it was going to rain, the game plan coming in here was to use the run game very effectively and that’s what we did.”

Ardsley's Michael Rende (9) looks for some running room in the Byram Hills defense on a first half run during football action at Byram Hills High School in Armonk Sept. 23, 2023. Ardsley won the game 27-9.

Both sides needed a moment to ease into the contest.

With heavy rain and wind coming in, the start time was moved up to 10 a.m. Rende got the Panthers on the board first, carrying five straight times be busted in from the 2 with 3:10 to play in the first quarter. He also ran for the conversion.

Two more interceptions led to a pair of Alec Parker field goals to make it a 14-0 cushion.

“It’s pretty common to start at 10 a.m. for JV, so a few guys are used to it from last year,” Ardsley coach Dan DiFalco said. “But we don’t care when we play or who we play. I’m happy we got it in. The message this week was, ‘Whatever comes up, just get it done whatever we have to do.’ ”

Ethan Kaplan and Shane Speckmen were making holes for Rende on the right side all game long.

There was no point in getting fancy.

“It’s a really fun to play this way for a lineman because we can get physical and get our hands dirty,” Michael Sanfilippo said.

Luke Weiler got Byram Hills on the board as time expired on the opening half when he broke his own school record with a 51-yard field goal.

“We never seemed to hit the ground running,” Bobcats coach Simon Berk said. “We made a lot of errors. You can’t give a team like Ardsley life, and we did with four turnovers on the day. There were just too many mistakes on both sides of the ball and on special teams, as well.”

Ardsley's Trey Fiore (3) intercepts a Byram Hills pass during football action at Byram Hills High School in Armonk Sept. 23, 2023. Ardsley won the game 27-9.

What it means

Ardsley is quietly becoming a factor in the Class B playoff race. The Panthers will no doubt be disappointed if they are not 4-0 heading into the most challenging stretch of the schedule in two weeks against Lakeland and Rye.

“I think we have a shot,” Rende said. "We’re going to go week by week, keep getting better, keep watching film.”

Key play

Byram Hills stepped onto the field in the second half with increased urgency and was driving, but the Panthers broke up a fourth-down pass inside the Red Zone. Seven plays later, Rende was back in the end zone, making it a 21-3 lead.

Ardsley's Michael Rende (9) is finally tackled by a host of Byram Hills defenders after a big first half run during football action at Byram Hills High School in Armonk Sept. 23, 2023. Ardsley won the game 27-9.

Player of the game

Rende did a lot with the 23 carries he got. He also completed three passes for 10 yards.

By the numbers

Ardsley (3-0): Ben Silverman added 59 yards on 11 carries. … Justin Rieper scored the final Panthers touchdown on a 6-yard run. … Parker hit from 21 and 27 yards on the field goals.

Byram Hills (1-2): Jon Accurso was completed 12 of 25 passes for 131 yards. He was picked off three times. … Isaac Berfield had a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:09 to play. … Weiler also had punts of 56 and 69 yards. … Dario Amicucci had five catches for 44 yards.

Byram Hills Jon Accurso (7) is dragged down by Ardsley's Benjamin Silverman (11) during football action at Byram Hills High School in Armonk Sept. 23, 2023. Ardsley won the game 27-9.

They said it

“The one thing we knew early in the season is we have a lot of different guys who can be featured,” DiFalco said. “We can throw the ball, we can run the ball. Whatever is working is fine with us, it’s a team-oriented plan.”

“We think we’re definitely a top team in this league,” Sanfilippo said. “We’ve all played together since we were young and we know each other, so well. It’s always been a dream to go and win it all.”

What’s next

Ardsley celebrates homecoming next Friday under the lights against Croton. Byram Hills visits Irvington on Saturday.

