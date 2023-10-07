Ardsley football makes a statement with decisive win over Lakeland

ARDSLEY − Here comes Ardsley.

While most of the hype entering the season surrounded two-time section champ and Class B state runner-up Pleasantville, as well as all the Class A teams dropping down to Class B in a reshuffled landscape, the Panthers have quietly put together a solid season.

Well, it's not so quiet anymore. The perennial Class B contenders enjoyed a 22-6 homecoming win against Class B newcomer Lakeland.

They are now 5-0 to start the year for the first time since 2019.

While there were some questions earlier on surrounding how players would take on bigger responsibilities and others would need to step into new roles, they've answered back with wins in every game so far and a united effort in all phases of the game.

On Friday night, they built a 22-0 halftime lead, thanks to a pair of Michael Rende rushing touchdowns and an Anthony Chenard pick-six.

Lakeland didn't go away quietly, taking control of the game in the second half, but was unable to chip away at the deficit.

The Hornets kept Ardsley out of the red zone for the remainder of the game, and managed to get a late fourth-quarter touchdown connection from a 24-yard pass by Grady Leonard to Kyle Gallagher.

Ardsley will now prepare to put its unbeaten record to the test against another Class B newcomer and Section 1 power, Rye, next week.

Michael Rende led Ardsley with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had two interceptions on defense. Anthony Chenard had a 75-yard pick-six, while Cole Fiore recovered a fumble on an errant snap during a Lakeland punt attempt.

For Lakeland, Grady Leonard completed 20 of 28 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. He also added 22 rushing yards on five scrambles. Robbie Policastro had 70 rushing yards on 18 carries. Sean Perry led receivers with 72 yards on eight receptions. Kyle Gallagher has two receptions, including that 24-yard touchdown catch.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ardsley NJ football makes statement with decisive win over Lakeland