Ardrey Kell edges rival Myers Park in OT, closes in on South Meck for first place

Defending NCHSAA Class 4A state champion Ardrey Kell and Myers Park have long battled for conference supremacy, but they’ve also made many deep runs in the playoffs over the past few seasons.

Thursday night, the teams battled for second place in the SoMECK conference as Ardrey Kell beat Myers Park 1-0 in overtime, avenging a loss earlier this season. Senior Avery Richards had the game-winning score.

Ardrey Kell (16-5, 6-1) is just behind South Mecklenburg (10-2-3, 7-1) in league play heading into the final two weeks of the season. Ardrey Kell plays at South Meck on April 30.

“I am so proud of our team and our effort,” Ardrey Kell coach Kim Montgomery said. “They are something else and they have gotten better since Day 1.”

Both teams took their turns controlling possession through the first 40 minutes, although neither team attempted more than a couple shots on goal.

Myers Park had the first great look, but Amaya Falzarano’s breakaway was stopped by Ardrey Kell freshman goalkeeper Lila Yingling. Knights leading scorer Makayla Rodriguez had a promising shot on goal deflected just two minutes later and missed a set piece just outside the penalty box.

As they entered the break scoreless and with just four combined shots on goal, both teams needed a spark.

Richards tried to get the Knights started, but was just wide on two shots within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Near the end of regulation McSweeny saved a set piece from Falzarano and the teams entered overtime scoreless.

It was two minutes into overtime when Richards struck a shot from the top of the circle that dribbled past McSweeney for the final margin.

Three who mattered

▪ Falzarano had most of the Mustangs good looks and her speed put constant pressure on the Knights.

▪ Yingling and McSweeney. Both goalkeepers didn’t need to make many saves, but each made the ones they needed to get the game to OT.

▪ Richards scored the game-winner, but she also set the second half tone early and had a few good looks.

