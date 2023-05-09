Arden Walker talks experience at Missouri, coming home to Colorado

Former Missouri EDGE Arden Walker announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday morning, becoming the second SEC transfer at his position to commit to the Buffaloes in the last 24 hours.

But for Walker, his transferring to Boulder is more than just your run-of-the-mill portal move, rather it’s a homecoming of sorts for the Buffs legacy and Cherry Creek High School product. In an interview with BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger, Walker said that “Of course, I have been around CU football forever.”

Arden’s father, Arthur, was a defensive lineman for the Buffaloes in the late 1980s during Colorado’s reign as one of the best teams in college football.

The younger Arden will now join his father’s former team following a two-year stint in the SEC (h/t BuffStampede):

“It was an adjustment coming in as an 18 year old college student, just learning the speed of the game in the SEC,” said Walker, recapping his time at Missouri. “I embraced my role and adjusted. I am still molding myself into the player I can be, but in those two years, I started to learn what I am capable of.”

As for how he feels about the new mentality at Colorado now that Deion Sanders is in charge, Walker was impressed (h/t BuffStampede):

“It is more of a professional setting going on up there now. It felt like it was real serious. I like that. That is how I am with my mindset, so I think that just fits who I am.”

Walker is another transfer pickup for the Buffs in Sanders’ effort to reshape the roster, and he’ll head home to Colorado with three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

