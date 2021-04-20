Arden Key visiting with 49ers

After relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, defensive end Arden Key could be heading back to the Bay.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Key is visiting with the 49ers on Tuesday.

The Raiders waived Key last week and he went unclaimed on waivers. Key was a third-round pick in 2018, but was not a productive pass rusher in his first three seasons. He appeared in 14 games in 2020, but did not have a sack. He recorded a pair of tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and a pair of passes defensed.

Key has 3.0 career sacks — 1.0 coming in his rookie season and 2.0 in 2019 before suffering a broken foot that kept him out for the majority of the season.

