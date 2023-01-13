Is Arden Key the key to an improved defensive line in 2023?

The Cleveland Browns need a new starter on the defensive line opposite Myles Garrett as the return of Jadeveon Clowney is highly unlikely. If Jacksonville doesn’t re-resign Arden Key, he should be on the Browns’ radar in free agency. Key has all of the physical tools to be a great pass rusher though he hasn’t been able to consistently. However, Key wasn’t able to make a significant contribution to the Raiders during his first three seasons he put back-to-back good seasons together in 2021 and 2022.

During the past two seasons, Key has registered 80 quarterback pressures to go with 11.5 sacks (PFF). Key is a sudden athlete off the line of scrimmage with an explosive first step to get to the quarterback. Speed and athleticism aren’t his only pass-rushing tools as he can switch from power to speed in a seamless transition.

Key would also be a cost-effective addition coming off a 1 year $4M deal with the Jaguars. It would likely be a deal for less than the team paid Clowney which could mean more money to improve the rest of the defensive line. With Myles Garrett on the team, Key would be able to get more favorable matchups to help him put it all together.

