Arden Key expected to miss time with knee injury

The Raiders are off this week and they’re not expected to have defensive end Arden Key in the lineup when they return to action against the Packers in Week Seven.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Key suffered a patellar tendon strain in his knee during last Sunday’s win over the Bears in London. He’s expected to miss multiple weeks while he’s recovering from the injury.

Key has played 126 snaps on defense as a reserve for the Raiders this season. He’s had one tackle and two quarterback hits over that playing time. He had 30 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and a sack during his rookie season.

The Raiders played without Clelin Ferrell due to a concussion in Week Five. Assuming he’s cleared, he’ll join Benson Mayowa, Josh Mauro and Maxx Crosby as options at defensive end.