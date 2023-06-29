ArDarius Stewart shares who he wants Alabama’s QB1 to be in 2023

Everyone in the world wants to know who the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide will be in 2023, but it’s an answer we likely will not have until Week 1 against Middle Tennessee. The Tide has a number of options on the table between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Tyler Buchner and two true-freshman, but nobody has separated themselves from the pack yet.

Milroe and Simpson both have at least one full season with the Tide under their belts, so they are the leading candidates, but poor performances in Alabama’s A-Day Spring Game prompted Nick Saban to land Tyler Buchner via the transfer portal from Notre Dame. Former Alabama and NFL wide receiver, ArDarius Stewart has made his opinion known for who he believes should be the Tide’s QB1 in the fall.

Stewart is incredibly confident in Jalen Milroe saying, “He’s a real dog. They need to give him an opportunity, mold him, let him play, and he will be okay.”

Milroe has one career start which came against Texas A&M in 2022 due to an injury to Bryce Young. In his lone start, Milroe complete 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. However, it’s what Milroe can do with his feet that makes him special as he is one of the most athletic players, and possibly fastest, on the entire roster.

Some inconsistencies throwing the football have opened the door for Simpson and Buchner, but Milroe will certainly get his chances to impress the coaching staff. My gut instinct is that it is a race between Milroe and Simpson as the two will battle it out all the way through fall camp.

