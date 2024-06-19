Arda Guler talks following his monster goal vs Georgia, Jude Bellingham reacts

Real Madrid and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler expressed his desire to bring joy to his fellow Turks by giving his best performance against Georgia in his debut match at the Euro Cup.

Before the tournament began, Guler was already considered one of the standout players to watch.

Now, after scoring an incredible goal in his first match, he is living up to the hype and capturing everyone’s attention. This young Turkish talent is already making a significant impact in his first major tournament with the national team.

“I wanted to bring happiness to people here. There is incredible love for me and I work hard to give it back. I hope I can do that,” said the young Turk after the match as quoted by Aksam.

Guler’s moment came when the game was tied 1-1 in the 69th minute. He seized a loose ball, advanced towards the goal, and unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that flew into the top corner.

The Georgian goalkeeper was caught slightly off guard and had no chance to stop the ball. This crucial goal helped secure a 3-1 victory for Turkey, earning them three points in Group F.

Meanwhile, following his perfect performance, Guler posted a picture on Instagram and fellow Real Madrid teammate, Jude Bellingham, commented on it, saying that he is not surprised by Guler’s display.

Jude Bellingham was not surprised by the impact Arda Guler had against Georgia.

Guler broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

This remarkable goal is also historic. At 19 years and 114 days old, Guler became the youngest player to score in a Euro Cup final phase, breaking the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his mark in Euro 2004 at 19 years and 128 days old.

“I don’t care about personal achievements. All I care about is the team and I am happy to do my part.” added the youngster.

“I will work hard and score goals like these. I feel incredible. I’ve always dreamt of this goal.”

Guler’s performance not only contributed to Turkey’s victory but also highlighted his potential as a rising star in the football world.

His ability to make a significant impact in such a high-stakes tournament at a young age speaks volumes about his talent and promise for the future.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that Carlo Ancelotti sent him a text before the match, wishing him luck.

“Our coach Ancelotti sent me a message and wished me success. Real Madrid’s support also motivates me a lot. We need to give credit to everyone here. It was an incredible atmosphere.”