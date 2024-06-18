Arda Guler stunner fires Turkey to victory over Georgia

Arda Guler's sensational strike proved the difference on Tuesday evening as Turkey sealed an entertaining 3-1 win over Georgia in their first game of Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid teenager's strike from range in the second half proved to be the decisive moment in a game which was full of quality and memorable moments from the first whistle.

Turkey hit the post through Kaan Ayhan ten minutes in as they looked to establish the dominance many expected of them before kick-off, but Georgia did not lie down and quickly reminded Europe that they were here to make some noise.

Georgian stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili, a reported target for Newcastle United, did his value no harm with a number of excellent saves, but there was nothing he could do about the goal-of-the-tournament contender that came his way 25 minutes in.

Ferdi Kadioglu's cross looked to have been cleared by the Georgian back line, but it instead dropped to the feet of Mert Muldur, whose sensational volley roared into the top corner.

VAR ruled out what looked like an immediate second from Kenan Yildiz, before Georges Mikautadze tied things up from close range after some smart play from Georgia.

Mikautadze should have added a second before the half-time break and star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could have put Georgia ahead on the half-hour mark, and they would be made to pay for that profligacy when Guler decided to steal the headlines.

Cutting in from the right wing, the Madrid youngster unleashed a glorious strike with his left foot that arrowed perfectly into the top corner. Another goal you'll be seeing in compilations throughout the remainder of the tournament.

Georgia had their chances to tie things up. Giorgi Kochorashvili struck the bar and, in the dying embers, bundled a clumsy effort wide as the minnows were left questioning how they failed to take anything from this thrilling encounter.

The final act of the game saw Georgia hit the post and watch an effort cleared off the line, and their desperate attempts to find an equaliser would ultimately lead to a third Turkey goal.

With Mamardashvili up attacking a corner in the 97th minute, Kerem Akturkoglu found himself completely alone on the counter to tap into an empty net and seal three points in perhaps the best game of the tournament so far.