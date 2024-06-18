Arda Guler scores a golazo on Euro debut, joins Cristiano Ronaldo on special list

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler showcased his quality in the backend of the 2023/24 season, scoring some crucial goals.

Carrying that trend forward, the 19-year-old has made a mark for the Turkish national team today, scoring an absolute screamer in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group F opener against Georgia.

With the game tied at 1-1, Guler produced what is easily the goal of the tournament so far when he found the top-left corner from way out of the box to hand his team the lead.

WHAT A GOAL ARDA GÜLER 🇹🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfzpPsVqu3 — Arda Guler Xtra 🇹🇷 (@ArdaGulerXTra) June 18, 2024

It was a special strike from a special player that has put him on a special list of players to have achieved a huge milestone.

Indeed, with his goal against Georgia, Guler became only the third teenager to score on their first appearance in the Euros after Ferenc Bene (1964) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2004).

It means that the 19-year-old Real Madrid wonderkid becomes the first teenager to score on his Euro debut since the Real Madrid legend Ronaldo, achieving the feat after a 20-year gap.