Arda Guler’s EURO performance screams for a starting spot at Real Madrid

Euro 2024 has been a significant opportunity for Arda Guler to showcase his talent and prove that he deserves a starting spot in Real Madrid’s lineup.

This tournament has seen many incredible goals, but Guler’s left-footed strike against Georgia stands out as one of the most memorable in the history of the competition.

It is no secret that Guler has been gradually adapting to the demands of playing for Real Madrid and competing in the Spanish league. However, his performance in Euro 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular.

Moreover, with his goal against Georgia, he became the youngest player to ever score in the tournament, breaking the record previously held by former Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Statistics are on his side

Guler’s goal was a testament to his incredible skill and effectiveness, as it must be noted that he scored five goals as a starter in six matches for both his club and national team.

In the league, he needed just seven shots to find the net seven times. His impressive goal-scoring record includes goals against teams like Celta, Real Sociedad, Granada, Alaves, Villarreal, and Georgia.

Arda Guler was extremely impressive against Georgia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Despite his success at Euro 2024, Guler’s journey at Real Madrid this season has been different. His early introduction to the team required a careful and gradual adaptation under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

While he has not been a regular starter, the midfielder has shown his potential in the limited opportunities he has received. He finished his first season with 440 minutes played across 12 games out of the 32 available, scoring six goals.

Competition is plenty

Guler has had the fewest minutes on the pitch among all Real Madrid players, including goalkeepers. The next closest is Eder Militao, who played 702 minutes before suffering a severe knee injury early in the season.

Dani Ceballos played 846 minutes across all competitions and despite this, Guler’s impact in his final games of the season has been significant, scoring five goals in his last four matches.

Those performances have undoubtedly solidified his status as a valuable player for Real Madrid and his strong showing at Euro 2024 demonstrates that he is ready for more responsibility.

However, breaking into the starting lineup at Real Madrid is no easy task. The competition for places is fierce, with even experienced players like Luka Modric having to accept a reduced role.

While Guler’s talent is undeniable, and his performances at Euro 2024 have proven his worth, it will still be a challenge for coach Carlo Ancelotti to find a regular spot for him in the starting eleven.

At just 19 years old, Guler has shown he has the ability to be a star, but he will need to continue to work hard to secure his place in one of the world’s most competitive teams.