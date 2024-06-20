Arda Güler tipped to ‘do even better’ than Toni Kroos at Real Madrid

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler has on Thursday been afforded some altogether lofty praise.

As much comes courtesy of fellow countryman Hamit Altintop, and surrounds the 19-year-old’s potential long-term impact in Spain’s capital.

Güler, for his part, has of course seen his name take its place front and centre in the headlines at Real Madrid for several months now.

This comes after the summer arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu was afforded a long-awaited chance to impress by Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

And, safe to say, Güler took advantage of precisely that in spectacular fashion.

Across his final seven outings of the campaign, the midfield starlet found the net on six occasions, showcasing frankly remarkable poise and ability for a player of such tender years.

And one individual, as alluded to above, of the opinion that this marks only the beginning when it comes to what is in store from Güler in La Liga, comes in the form of Hamit Altintop.

Speaking during an interview with TRT Sport on Thursday, ex-midfielder Altintop, who himself spent a season in Real Madrid’s colours in 2011/12, tipped his fellow countryman to potentially exceed the heights reached by the iconic Toni Kroos at the Bernabéu:

“Arda Güler has the potential to replace Toni Kroos. Or even do better than him…”

🗣 Hamit Altıntop: Arda'ya topun ne kadar yakıştığını hepimiz biliyoruz. Turnuvaya çok konsantre bir şekilde hazırlandı. pic.twitter.com/L953iiwgWA — TRT Spor (@trtspor) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN