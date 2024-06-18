Arda Güler reveals Real Madrid boss Ancelotti’s personal message before Euro 2024 debut

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler has revealed that he was the recipient of a personal message from Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti, prior to making his European Championships debut on Tuesday.

The name of youngster Güler, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the headlines across all of Europe over the course of the last couple of hours.

This comes after the 19-year-old conjured up nothing short of a masterclass on the international stage.

Afforded a starting berth in Turkey’s Euro 2024 opener against Georgia, Güler absolutely dazzled, carving out a whole host of goalscoring opportunities, as well as finding the net in spectacular fashion himself.

En route to an eventual 3-1 triumph for his country, as much culminated in the midfield sensation being handed the Man of the Match award in Dortmund.

Post-match, Güler, in turn, was pulled in for a series of interviews with the media.

And, during one such exchange, the former Fenerbahçe talent provided an insight into a message sent his way by none other than Carlo Ancelotti:

“My coach Ancelotti sent me a message before the match and wished me success,” he began. “Real Madrid’s support motivates me a lot.”

Conor Laird | GSFN