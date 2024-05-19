Arda Güler continues ridiculous start to Madrid career 🔥

It's not just Jude Bellingham who has hit the ground running at Real Madrid.





Arda Güler is the other youngster who has ensured the Los Blancos faithful know his name.

After a series of injuries prevented the 19-year-old from strutting his stuff on the pitch, he's healthy enough to round out the end of 2023-24 with the team.

Güler found the net once again on Sunday, too, after driving in the box and slamming the ball home into the bottom left corner.

It means he has scored in three consecutive LaLiga games for Carlo Ancelotti.

To make it even better, it's also five goals in four starts and 297 minutes as Madrid man.

Who knows how high his tally will get next season!