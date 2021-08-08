With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When looking to sell your home quickly, whether selling due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or some other situation, Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway Homes buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, or houses needing everything repaired including leaking roofs, bad foundations, or cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash, and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice. And there are no fees or commissions to pay.

About a year after Norma H. and her family moved their mother into a nursing home, they decided it was time to put the home she had lived in for 63 years on the market. Although they had done several things to get it ready to sell, the buyer they contracted with through the traditional, home selling process backed out.

“It was an ordeal because the buyer was going through an FHA loan which would require that we do more repairs and spend more money,” said Norma. “Having to pay the bills there like the insurance and taxes, and realizing it was going to cost quite a bit more to get it up to speed to try and sell again, I didn’t want to deal with the house anymore.”

After a recommendation, oddly enough, from her realtor, who knew of someone who had sold their house to Archway Homes and liked them, Norma decided to give them a call.

“We set up a time for Jon to meet me at my mom’s house, and when we walked through, he was very good, helpful, and explained what they would do to fix up the house,” Norma recalled. “Even though you might think you are going to make a lot of money selling a house, by the time you get through all the demands of the loan company and the buyers, you may end up spending as much, if not more, than what you want to. But Jon was going to buy it ‘As Is.’”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We see a lot of homes and are fully aware of some of the situations the sellers are faced with at times. Therefore, we do our best to treat them with compassion and respect, just as we would expect someone to treat us.”

Jon also feels that his extensive experience really makes a difference. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” he said, “and we work hard to make sure it’s a ‘win, win’ for both parties.” We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

At the time of the closing, Norma said the process was quick and easy.

“When I went through the realtor there was tons and tons of paperwork, and when we did have the first buyer it got to be just crazy,” she said. “With Archway Homes it was pretty quick, Jon was really good about getting all of the paperwork done, and it was fairly easy.”

Another aspect that Archway Homes took care of was moving several large furniture items that Norma and her family were unable to sell. “He said he would give it to charity, which is what I would have done anyway,” she said, “But now I didn’t have to move it.”

“We really care about our clients and the situations they are facing and do everything we can to make the process as easy as possible,” Stacy said. “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

