From the Archives: March 27 in the Pioneer

Mar. 27—March 27, 2014 — The Bemidji Figure Skating Club has been working for over half a year to put on the 47th annual Fantasy on Ice, a performance that features local skating talent at the Sanford Center. This year over 80 figure skaters will perform, with the theme of the show listed as "Skating to My Playlist."

March 27, 1999 — Snow in Bemidji is finally starting to disappear, with trails in local parks now suitable for recreation. Runners, cyclists, and people just looking for a pleasant stroll can be seen taking advantage of the newly clear pathways as they wait excitedly for spring to arrive in full force.

March 27, 1974 — Those with a sweet tooth are eagerly looking forward to the Bemidji Jaycees Honey Sunday, which has been scheduled for April. During the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization, Jaycees will go door-to-door selling honey with a sales goal of 4,000 jars.

March 27, 1924 — Fashions from New York and Paris will make their way to Bemidji via the local J.C. Penny Company store, which announced it will have six chic gowns on display that will be featured in the upcoming April edition of the Vogue magazine. The announcement was met with excitement from local women.